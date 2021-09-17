Cristiana Oliveira talks about the rerun of ‘O Clone’ and the fat phobia suffered by her daughter

Cristiana Oliveira, who is in the rerun of ‘O Clone’, in a photo in Belo Horizonte (MG) (Photo: Reproduction)

Cristiana Oliveira, who has been away from television for two years, will return to the air in the rerun of “The clone” at the Worth seeing again. in the novel of Gloria Perez, she plays Alicinha, who becomes Escobar’s lover (Fleet Milestones):

— People were very angry telling me that the character wanted to take Escobar away from the woman. The reactions were very curious. Viewers were very angry. I’m prepared for it to happen again. And the soap opera drags a legion of fans. To this day I’m marked by people from Russia, for example. It is very successful there.

On social networks, she is also remembered by those who search for “Pantanal”. The soap opera will have a remake directed by Rogério Gomes on Globo:

“The cast was very well cast. I don’t keep looking, but I follow the hashtag “Pantanal” on social networks not only because of the soap opera, but because of the biome. And, because of the vegetation, things from the soap come to me. Not just the first version. I see a lot of people write: “What do you mean you won’t be in the remake?” But it’s another production, another time… It’s worth letting other actors live this beautiful and timeless story.

This month, Cristiana was also mentioned in a personal report from her 34-year-old daughter Rafaela. The young woman wrote on her Instagram that she suffered for years from attacks of haters on the web. She was a victim of gordobia and had her image compared several times to her mother’s. Cristiana laments and talks about the new phase of her daughter, who lost more than 30kg:

“What she went through was one thing. Mainly on social media. She was always beautiful, even though she was overweight at the time. And she has always been loved. Friends admire her for her way. But photos of us on the beach started to come out. There, people criticized too much for their appearance. And she ended up reading those things. It was a lot of struggle, you know? Now she has lost weight. And she only did it when she wanted to, from the moment she decided it would be good. I have had a regular diet for many years, but I used to be obese. Most of the time, it’s a matter of choice. She chose to lose weight and surpassed it all. It was a victor, achieved the goals in the race. He didn’t take medication, didn’t do anything invasive. It was food and exercise. Now, every month I see her, I am amazed. I live in São Paulo and she in Rio. That outburst of her on Instagram was sincere, from the heart. It was a way of saying: “Whew! I managed to win”. Reading that account was emotional. And before, it had been agonizing to see her suffering.

The actress emphasizes that she was surprised by the amount of messages that reached Rafaela and the cruelty in the comparisons:

– People compare thinking that the daughter has to be like the mother and follow the example. And it’s not like that. She was always beautiful. Now people say: “Wow! How beautiful you look! How thin you lost!” And she says: “Wow! Now everyone comes to praise me”. I think my daughter is amazing! I am immensely proud. I know how much this girl suffered and her struggle. And she managed to win on merit.

Cristiana Oliveira, 57, and her daughter Rafaela, 34 (Photo: Reproduction)

Rafaela Oliveira is 34 years old and recently showed her change of appearance on the web (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Rafaela Oliveira before losing weight and in a photo published this year on her Instagram (Photo: Reproduction)

