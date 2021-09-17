Cristiano Ronaldo’s secrets are 6 meals a day, sleep and workout

Astro Cristiano Ronaldo is also different from the others behind the scenes (Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) Cristiano Ronaldo already has three goals in two games for Manchester United. At 36, he didn’t need time to pick up rhythm and it didn’t take him long to improve his fitness. He doesn’t get hurt and he’s always on the field. The Portuguese ace was once again ready to take action and act at a high level. He scored twice in his debut in the English Championship and another one in a duel for the Champions League.

In addition to his unusual ability, the 7 shirt takes special care to keep himself in style even at an age at which many athletes have even retired. The secrets are becoming almost legends around the phenomenon that has been called a robot or a scoring machine. All care is based on three pillars in CR7’s life: dedication to physical training, strict diet and good (and unusual) hours of sleep.

United’s new teammates were surprised by Cristiano Ronaldo’s food in the first days of work. Of course, everyone already knew about his healthy life and remember when, at a press conference at the Euro Cup, he took a bottle of Coca-Cola, one of the sponsors of the competition, from the bench.

Goalkeeper Lee Grant, in an interview on the English radio TalkSport, commented that the option for a healthy life for Cristiano is already influencing the other players in the squad. “The other day, after dinner, there were several desserts: apple pie, brownies, ice cream… But no one dared to ask,” he said. “A companion asked me what was on Cristiano’s plate. It was the healthiest dish you can imagine. It had quinoa, avocado and some boiled eggs,” he said.

Soft drinks and sweets are out of Cristiano Ronaldo’s diet. Last year, the English tabloid The Sun revealed how to feed the player for one day, with six meals. For breakfast, ham, cheese and low-fat yogurt. Later, chicken and salad. The third meal is based on tuna, olives, eggs and tomatoes. Before dinner, he makes a snack of toast with avocados and other fruits. The last two meals are seafood and salad.

FIVE NAPS A DAY – Another unusual habit has to do with how he found to rest. Cristiano Ronaldo sleeps five times a day, with sleep cycles of 90 minutes each, as if they were football matches. He learned the method from Nick Littlehales, known as a sleep guru, and who has worked with athletes from major European clubs such as Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo knew him in his Spanish days. The Portuguese also stops looking at the screens an hour and a half before going to sleep. “It’s not a nap, this is for older people who watch television. It’s a way to sleep less, but to improve recovery,” said the expert to the website ‘Football Whispers’. The justification for this unusual way of sleeping is that “before artificial lights, people slept for short periods.”

Regarding training, his new coach, Gunnar Solskjaer, said he has already performed in excellent physical shape. In last Tuesday’s game, Manchester United got ahead of Young Boys with a goal by Cristiano Ronaldo. It could have expanded if the referee had signaled a penalty over the Portuguese star still in the initial stage.

But United had one player sent off and took the turn in the second half, just before Ronaldo was replaced. “He never ceases to surprise. We are taking a little care at the beginning to avoid any kind of injury, so he left the field at the right time. He had already run a lot on the field in this match and the previous one, on Saturday,” he said. The Coach.

Luiz Felipe Scolari, currently in charge of Grmio, was the first coach to call Cristiano Ronaldo for the Portuguese team and the first to give him the captain’s belt. The two were together with the Portugal team between 2003 and 2008. “Cristiano has a winning mentality, continuous and hard work. He maintains his professionalism and goals to be continuously surpassed. Overcoming”, declared Scolari to Estado

Cristiano Ronaldo’s choices have been efficient throughout his career. In all the clubs where he went, he won titles. From a brief start at Sporting, passing through Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, there are 32 trophies. Now, back at United, the club that revealed him to the world, the expectation is to keep writing, without even thinking about retirement.

“My first domestic league, my first Cup, my first call for the Portuguese national team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Golden Ball, all grew out of this special connection between me and the Red Devils,” he said. Ronaldo on his arrival. “The story was written in the past and the story will be written again! You have my word!”