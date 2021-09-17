Cristina Mortágua remembers Edmundo’s abuse, threat and rejection of her son

Cristina Mortágua, 51, recalled the time when she was pregnant with her son Alexandre Mortágua. The young man was born in 1994 during the actress’ relationship with former soccer player Edmundo.

“I’m also a fan of the ‘fuck-s*’ philosophy, but lately I’ve been quiet and swallowed more. I see you beautiful and I see how stupid I was to let myself be carried away by the prejudices of this hypocritical society,” he said in a report posted on Instagram where praised the success of the singer Anitta.

I was subtly abused at home. There could have been the end of Eliza Samudio, because a “fish” (you must know this language) took the pains of the father and threatened me with death while still belly-buttoned. It’s not, mr. Peter? I don’t believe it and I’m pretty sure the child’s father wouldn’t give a command like that. Incredibly, he has a good heart, he just can’t touch his pocket.

Cristina Mortagua

Following the story, Cristina also highlighted the difficulties of the time she raised Alexandre, who is now 25 years old.

How much guilt I carried having to raise a child alone. Normal for many women. But for a woman who has had a child by a football idol who has publicly rejected him, and the media has not had the mercy to preserve a pregnant woman and a child in her womb, there is no greater pain. I would wake up and go to sleep to fill that boy with love, because I didn’t have any as a child.

Cristina Mortagua

In an interview with UOL in July 2020, Alexandre Mortágua claimed to suffer from emotional abandonment since he was born. “He guaranteed me financially during the period decided by the court, but always out of fear and cowardice, never because he loved me or cared about me.”

O UOL he got in touch with Edmundo, but he still hasn’t got a position on Cristina Mortágua’s statements.