Crusoe: double without limits | the antagonist

× Cover: Rodrigo Freitas/Crusoé

The cover story of the new edition of Crusoe details all the rolls involving Ana Cristina Valle, ex-wife of Jair Bolsonaro, and Jair Renan, the 04. The stories generally follow the same logic, that of a mixture of interests. “Businessmen and lobbyists get closer, offer facilities and partnerships and, in return, try to achieve advantages with the government.”

“Today, aged 22, 04 lived with his mother in Resende, a municipality in the interior of Rio de Janeiro, before moving permanently to Brasília in March 2019, three months after his father took possession. It didn’t take long for him to soon start enjoying the treats that his surname provided him: invitations to parties, offers of partnerships and many people interested in making friends. Ana Cristina landed in the city two years later. And he went on to, say, managing his son’s potential.

Until then, the boy’s adventures in the business world were somewhat rudimentary. Who guided him, and helped him meet people and prospect opportunities, was Allan Lucena, a young physical education teacher that Jair Renan had met at the gym and had become his personal trainer. When Marconny Albernaz appeared, at the hands of Ana Cristina, things began to change. Lucena, the personal – the same one who caught a swindler from Planalto on his heels – was sidelined. At Cristina’s request, Marconny took care of the formalization of the company Bolsonaro Jr Eventos e Mídia and began to closely follow the steps of 04 in Brasília. Thanks to his mother’s carte blanche, Marconny transformed Mané Garrincha’s box 311, where the company operates, into a meeting space for people interested in sponsoring Jair Renan’s events and projects.”