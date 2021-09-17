Cruzeiro has a goal disallowed at the end and draws with Operrio in Serie B

Cruzeiro came out ahead, but suffered a draw against Operrio-PR (Photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press) Cruzeiro even came out ahead, but suffered a draw and couldn’t beat Operrio-PR this Thursday, at Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, in Grande BH. Claudinho, at 16′, and Paulo Srgio with a penalty kick, at 37′, defined the score 1-1 in the first stage of the game valid for the 24th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. In the last move of the match, Marcelo Moreno scored a goal, which was eventually disallowed by referee Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira. He saw midfielder Marco Antnio’s hand touch in the construction of the throw. The judge’s controversial decision caused a huge confusion, which ended with the expulsion of the coach Vanderlei Luxembourg.

With the result, the cruise he maintains his unbeaten record, which has already lasted 11 games, but fails to achieve a streak of victories. The celestial team reaches 30 points and gains a position in the table – the new 12th place. This Friday, however, the miners may be overtaken by Brusque, who will face Vitria at 4 pm.

Cruzeiro x Operrio: game photos for the 24th round of Serie B

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press There is no description for this image or gallery In the next round, Cruzeiro leaves its domain to visit Vasco, in Rio de Janeiro. The match between Brazilian champions is scheduled for 16:00 on Sunday, in So Janurio. Operrio, in turn, has an appointment in front of Ponte Preta, at 9:30 pm on Wednesday (the 22nd) at Germano Kruger, in Ponta Grossa, Paran.

The game

With a reactive strategy and managing to play against Cruzeiro’s error, Operrio was better in the game until the home team’s goal. On 16′, Claudinho took advantage of the defender Fabiano’s failure, recovered the ball in the area of ​​Paraná and covered goalkeeper Simo. 1 to 0. It was the midfielder’s first goal with the sky shirt.

Ahead of the scoreboard, Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team moved back from the lineup and started to wait for the opponent in the defense field. Operrio increased the volume of the game and, at 37′, got a penalty at Arena do Jacar. Defender Eduardo Brock made a careless foul on Djalma Silva, and Paulo Srgio converted the charge. 1 to 1.

The second stage was more exciting in Sete Lagoas. As early as 4′, Wellington Nem received the ball at the entrance to the area, turned and hit the goal. The ball was in the corner of Simo, who made a good save. Looking for new offensive options, Luxembourg put Felipe Augusto, Giovanni and Marco Antnio in the game. On 28′, Thiago was also called on the bench.

At 36′, when it had three center forwards on the field (Marcelo Moreno, Thiago and Rafael Sobis), Cruzeiro lost the clearest chance of the second stage. Felipe Augusto crossed from the left side, Marcelo Moreno headed it, and Simo made a great save. On the rebound, Wellington Nem served again Moreno, who also failed to take the chance on the ground. Four minutes later, the Bolivian was stopped once more by the Operrio goalkeeper.

With much greater game volume and more frequently submitting to a goal by Simo – who had a great performance at Arena do Jacar -, Cruzeiro even managed to swing the net in the final bid, but saw referee Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira cancel the goal. The decision, which took about 10 minutes to be made, caused great confusion. Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo was expelled from the field, while Dalonso left the pitch under the escort of the Military Police.