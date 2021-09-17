Cruzeiro has a goal disallowed at the end and draws with Operrio in Serie B

(Photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press)
Cruzeiro came out ahead, but suffered a draw against Operrio-PR (Photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press)

Cruzeiro even came out ahead, but suffered a draw and couldn’t beat Operrio-PR this Thursday, at Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, in Grande BH. Claudinho, at 16′, and Paulo Srgio with a penalty kick, at 37′, defined the score 1-1 in the first stage of the game valid for the 24th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

In the last move of the match, Marcelo Moreno scored a goal, which was eventually disallowed by referee Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira. He saw midfielder Marco Antnio’s hand touch in the construction of the throw. The judge’s controversial decision caused a huge confusion, which ended with the expulsion of the coach Vanderlei Luxembourg.

With the result, the cruise he maintains his unbeaten record, which has already lasted 11 games, but fails to achieve a streak of victories. The celestial team reaches 30 points and gains a position in the table – the new 12th place. This Friday, however, the miners may be overtaken by Brusque, who will face Vitria at 4 pm.

In the next round, Cruzeiro leaves its domain to visit Vasco, in Rio de Janeiro. The match between Brazilian champions is scheduled for 16:00 on Sunday, in So Janurio. Operrio, in turn, has an appointment in front of Ponte Preta, at 9:30 pm on Wednesday (the 22nd) at Germano Kruger, in Ponta Grossa, Paran.

