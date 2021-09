‘Cruzeiro is close to conjugating the verb to fail in Series B’, says PVC

PVC spoke about the Cruzeiro campaign in Series B (Photo: Reproduction/SporTV)

the journalist Paulo Vinicius Coelho (PVC) he stated that Cruzeiro is close to conjugate the verb fail at series B of the Brazilian Championship. on your blog at ge.globe this Friday, the commentator compared the situation of Raposa with Vasco, another great national football player that disputes the competition this season.

Despite using the word ‘fail’ in the title, PVC does not quote it throughout the text. The journalist begins by arguing that Cruzeiro has good football, but doesn’t get the victory, just like Vasco.

“Fernando Diniz managed to present a letter of intent. But the final result was a draw. like Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s Cruzeiro, undefeated for eleven games and with seven draws,” he said.

Vasco is in 10th place, with 33 points, while Raposa is in 12th, with 30. For PVC, both teams need a positive sequence, similar to Botafogo, which is currently third.

“Cruzeiro and Vasco need starts, like Botafogo’s, nine wins, one draw and one defeat in eleven matches. When they started, Botafogo by Enderson Moreira was behind Vasco. Now they are in third place and Fernando Diniz inherited Vasco was in ninth – he was in eighth”, he said.

Finally, the journalist says that there is still time for such outbursts. With 14 games to go in Series B, PVC argued that Botafogo achieved the feat in just 11.

“Often not only the coach, but the club. This is not in question, but whether Cruzeiro and Vasco still have time to take off. If Botafogo entered the fight in eleven rounds, it is still possible to take the nine (only 11) points away Cruzeiro for access, the eight points that separate Vasco,” he concluded.