Cruzeiro publishes a video and complains about the VAR’s irregular bid in a penalty in favor of the Operário: see – Rádio Itatiaia

Cruzeiro released a video, at the end of the night of Thursday (16), to complain about the performance of the VAR in marking the penalty for the Operative. Fox alleges that the move was irregular and the video referees could not trigger the field referee.

According to the images, right after the penalty committed by defender Eduardo Brock from Cruzeiro, the ball ends up going out the side. The Operário players charge quickly and then referee Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira, from Santa Catarina, ends up stopping the bid, called by the VAR.

It is the rule that the VAR can only call the field referee to discuss a move if he does not have a second move. That is, in this case, defended by Cruzeiro, the VAR could only trigger the referee until the moment before the Operário’s player charges the lateral. It remains to be seen whether Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira paralyzed the ball before the lateral kick or not.

