Cruzeiro x Operário: click and follow the game live on the Brazilian Series B – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Samuel Venâncio/Itatiaia



In a round in which the top four of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship will be the main players, Cruzeiro receives Operário-PR, this Thursday (16), at 7:00 pm, at Arena do Jacaré, forced to win to keep their remote chances of access. In addition to overcoming the people from Paraná, the heavenly crowd will be stumbling over Coritiba, Goiás, Botafogo and CRB, which make up the G-4.

FOLLOW BELOW the Itatiaia Sports Journey. Narration by Alberto Rodrigues, comments by Edu Panzi, reports by Samuel Venâncio, Rubens Junior and Thiago Reis, analysis of the arbitration with Márcio Rezende de Freitas, on duty by Fabrício Calazans, with Domingos Sávio Baião in the analysis of the numbers and the anchoring of João Vitor Cirilo .

Cruzeiro occupies the 13th position and between it and the G-4, which is opened by the CRB, with 40 points, 11 more than the celestial team, there are eight clubs with the same objective, which is to enter the group that guarantees a place in the elite in 2022.

One of these teams is Operário-PR, the heavenly opponent this Thursday, at Arena do Jacaré. The team from Paraná is in ninth place, with 33 points, four more than Cruzeiro.

CRUISE X WORKER

cruise

Fabius; Cáceres, Eduardo Brock, Ramon and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Rômulo and Wellington Nem, Claudinho, Dudu and Marcelo Moreno. Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg

WORKER-PR

Simon; Fábio Alemão, Reniê, Rodolfo Filemon and Fabiano; Leandro Vilela, Marcelo Santos and Marcelo Oliveira; Thomaz, Paulo Sérgio and Djalma Silva. Coach: Matheus Costa

Reason: 24th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship

Date: September 16, 2021, Thursday, at 7:00 pm

Location: Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas (MG)

Referee: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (SC)

Assistants: Alex dos Santos and Helton Nunes (SC)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro