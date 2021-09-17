Cruzeiro x Operário: Luxa scales Dudu and Moreno in attack; see the team

Cruzeiro is set to face Operário this Thursday (16th), at 7pm, at Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas. The big changes in relation to the team that beat Ponte Preta 1-0 last weekend are in the attack. Dudu was selected and the team still has the return of Marcelo Moreno to the title.

Bruno José, who had been feeling a discomfort in his ankle, stayed on the bench, as well as Thiago, who had been called in command of the attack with the absence of the 9 Bolivian.

The rest of the team, including Claudinho kept as a starter, is the same: Fábio; Cáceres, Ramon, Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Rômulo and Claudinho; Nor, Dudu and Moreno.

Cruzeiro is the 13th place in the Brazilian Series B Championship, with 29 points, and can move up the table in case of victory over Operário tonight. The team from Paraná is the ninth, with 33 points.

