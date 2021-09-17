Cruzeiro’s disallowed goal causes confusion at Arena do Jacaré and Luxemburgo ends up sent off; see | cruise

Marcelo Moreno’s goal, 52 minutes into the second half, which would put Cruzeiro ahead of Operário, this Thursday, generated a lot of controversy and confusion on the field. After a 13-minute review of the VAR, the move was voided and the match ended 1-1.

The controversy involved an alleged touch on the arm of Marco Antônio, who provided assistance for Moreno’s goal. Players and technical committees from both teams invaded the field to pressure the referee’s decision, and only after 13 minutes of uncertainty referee Rodrigo Dalonso went to the VAR monitor and opted to invalidate the bid.

During the confusion, Dalonso showed coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and goalkeeper coach André Croda a red card. Policing was even activated so that the coach left the pitch.

The bid was analyzed by the VAR and, after more than 13 minutes of stoppage, it ended up invalidated, to the revolt of the Cruzeiro team. Soon after, the referee ended the game.

– I can’t define, with all these images, if the ball hits the arm, if it’s just a movement, or if the ball hit the player’s shoulder. I can’t nail that the ball actually hit Marco Antônio’s arm – stated PC Oliveira, at Central do Apito.

Cruzeiro’s players and coaching staff went up against the referees and complained a lot. Images from Premiere showed that Giovanni had kicked everything at the entrance to the locker room. The report of ge caught fans inside the pitch after the end of the match.

– It’s a joy that doesn’t last long. We cannot suffer this here, inside our house. Send any judge like that to referee the game, Cruzeiro wanting to go up. Everybody giving away, and he’d do something like that. That does not exist. CBF has to look at this. We give our soul, then leave and are charged. It happened with Tardelli in São Paulo. He can’t go out on the street, our family is at risk because of him. Why does he go out escorted? Are we a bandit? We played a great game, but it’s impossible to win like that. Gave a penalty against, cancels a goal that would help us in qualifying. How do we do it now? – Moreno said.

With the result, Fox reaches 30 points and occupies the 12th position in the table, 11 less than the CRB, first team in the G-4.