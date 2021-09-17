Curitiba announces vaccination with booster dose against Covid-19 for seniors over 70 years old and immunosuppressed, on Saturday (18) | Paraná

The Municipal Health Department of Curitiba announced that it will, on Saturday (18), the application of the booster dose of vaccines against Covid-19 in two specific groups.

On that date, seniors over 70 years old who received the second dose until March 23, that is, who completed 180 days or more from the date they received the second stage of the vaccine, can receive booster immunization.

Also receive the booster dose immunosuppressed patients who completed 28 days or more of the second dose, who completed the immunization by the 22nd of August.

The immunosuppressed group includes people with cancer, people living with HIV, transplant recipients and other patients with a weakened immune system, which makes the person more susceptible to infections.

Vaccination of these groups will be done at 16 fixed points and four points with teams in drive-thru, which will be exclusive for the booster dose for people with mobility difficulties.

Service is from 8am to 5pm. Check the addresses at the end of the article.

The secretariat estimates that about 27 thousand people fit the criteria to receive the booster dose. People who are entitled to this dose are being summoned by message, according to the city hall, by the Saúde Já application.

The message must be presented at the time of vaccination. Those summoned must also bring an identification document with photo and CPF.

Patient undergoing cancer treatment defends booster dose against Covid-19: ‘If it comes, I’m first in line to take it’

Also according to the municipality, people who did not receive the summons message are not eligible to receive the booster dose at this time and, therefore, need to wait for new summons.

Bedridden seniors living in long-term care facilities have already started to receive booster doses. As informed by the secretariat, until Wednesday (15), 2.8 thousand people had been served with this stage.

According to the city hall, immunosuppressed patients who meet the criteria and who do not receive the call by message in the application must call (41) 3350-9000 to confirm their health status and registration.

Patients undergoing hemodialysis should receive the booster dose at the clinics where they undergo treatment.

Vaccination points – dfrom 8 am to 5 pm

Barigui Park Pavilion (entrance only via BR-277);

US Ouvidor Pardinho: Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square;

Reference Center, sports and physical activity: Rua Augusto de Mari, 2.150 – Guaíra;

US Salvador Allende: Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1,712 – Sítio Cercado;

US Parigot de Souza: Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado;

US Vila Diana: Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches;

Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center: Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri;

US Visitation: Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão;

US Camargo: Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru;

Clube da Gente CIC: Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700;

US Vila Feliz: Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – Novo Mundo;

US Aurora: 500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World;

US Pinheiros: Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade;

US Orleans: Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4,577 – Orleans;

Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara: Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n;

Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha: Rua Carlos Klemtz, 1700.

Drive-thru points (exclusively for people with walking difficulties):

Parque Barigui (entrance only via BR-277);

Parking at the Nossa Senhora do Carmo Sanctuary – Boqueirão (entrance will be made exclusively through the second parking gate, on Rua Frederico Mauer);

Rua da Cidadania Cajuru – Avenida Mayor Maurício Fruet, 2150;

Alcance Community – Rua Augusto Marach 193;