Curitiba will vaccinate elderly and immunosuppressed this Saturday with a third dose against covid

Curitiba will expand the application of the booster dose of the covid-19 vaccine to the most vulnerable elderly. This Saturday (9/18) there will be a joint effort to apply booster doses. Seniors aged 70 or over who completed the immunization cycle by March 23 will be covered. They are those who have already reached 180 days or more from the date of application of the second dose.

Immunosuppressed people who completed the immunization by August 22, that is, have completed 28 days or more of the second dose, may also receive the booster dose this Saturday. Solid organ transplants using immunosuppressants, bone marrow transplants, people living with HIV/AIDS, people undergoing chemotherapy treatment and other immunosuppressive conditions will be assisted.

Immunosuppressed people who meet the criteria and who do not receive the call must call the 3350-9000 Center to confirm their health status and registration. Already people who undergo hemodialysis will receive the booster dose in clinics that are undergoing treatment.

The estimate of the Municipal Health Department is that about 27 thousand people fit this criterion of the booster dose. Everyone who is part of this audience is being summoned by message by the Saúde Já application, which should be presented at the time of vaccination.

Health Now

Those who belong to these age groups must access the Saúde Já application. When accessing the application, a “pop-up” message will appear with the notification that that user is being called.

Whoever is summoned and is unable to attend must wait for a new summons date for a booster dose, which will depend on the arrival of vaccines.

The booster dose is already being applied to bedridden elderly people living in long-term care facilities (ILP). Until this Wednesday (15/9), 2,800 people have already received the booster dose.

Drive Thru

The SMS will reactivate this Saturday (9/18) four vaccination points in the exclusive drive-thru system for the booster dose for people with mobility difficulties. There will also be service at 19 fixed points, both fixed points and drives will be open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm (see list below).

most vulnerable

After the publication of studies that point to a reduction in the immune response, especially in older people, the Ministry of Health released the application of the booster dose in people over 70 years of age and immunosuppressed people.

The measure is intended to strengthen the protection of people most vulnerable to the complications of the disease in view of the increased circulation of the P1 and Delta variants of the coronavirus, which have spread intensely across the country.

In Curitiba, 90% of people over 90 years old have completed immunization more than five months ago. Among the elderly aged 85 to 89 years, the percentage is 77%. In the 70 to 79 age group, it is 94%.

The application of the booster dose will follow the recommendation of the Ministry of Health. The additional dose should preferably be from the messenger RNA platform (Pfizer/Wyeth) or, alternatively, viral vector vaccine (Janssen or Astrazeneca).

What to do

To receive the booster dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, take an identification document with photo and CPF and present the message with the summons.

Who can receive the booster dose this Saturday (9/18)

– Elderly people aged 70 or over, vaccinated with the second dose until March 23;

– Immunosuppressed of any age, vaccinated with the second dose until August 22nd

Vaccination points for this Saturday (9/18)

FIXED LOCATIONS

From 8am to 5pm

1 – Pavilion of Healing

Barigui Park (entrance only via BR-277)

2 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

3 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity

Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra

4 – US Salvador Allende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado

5 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

6 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

7 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center

Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

8 – US Visitation

Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

9 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

10 – CIC People Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

11 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

12 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

13 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

14 – US Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4.577 – Orleans

15 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n

16 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha

1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street

DRIVE-THRU (only for people with limited mobility)

From 8am to 5pm

1 – Cura Pavilion – Barigui Park (entrance only via BR-277)

2 – Parking at the Nossa Senhora do Carmo Sanctuary – Boqueirão (entrance will be made exclusively through the second parking gate, on Rua Frederico Mauer)

3 – Rua da Cidadania Cajuru

Avenida Mayor Maurício Fruet, 2150

4 – Community Outreach

Rua Augusto Marach 193 (Old Merchandise of Capão Raso)