Cursing, punching: what the referee said in the Cruzeiro x Operrio syllabus

Luxembourg was sent off in the game against Operrio (Photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/D.A Press)

Referee Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (FIFA/SC) justified in the summary the expulsion of the coach of the cruise, Vanderlei Luxemburgo, of the goalkeeper coach, Andr Croda, and of the technical assistant, Maurcio Copertino, in the celestial team’s draw for 1 to 1 against the Worker, this Thursday, at Arena do Jacar, for the 24th round of the series B.

The end of the game was marked by a lot of confusion in Sete Lagoas. Celeste team had Marcelo Moreno’s goal annulled in the additions, after analysis of the VAR. Dalonso had to leave escorted by the Military Police. There was a squabble, an exchange of pushes between the players, a fight between the technical committee and the disappointment of the people from Cruzeiro.

Win ‘cancelled’: rivals provoke Cruzeiro after draw with Operrio There is no description for this image or gallery

According to the document, Luxa received the red for cursing the fourth referee and invading the lawn. “Expelled for invading the field of play and breaking into the fourth referee and, with his finger raised, uttering the following words: “You came with a bad intention, from the beginning! Who should be expelled from you! You bastard! You dont have to check anything. The inconclusive image, he has already spoken on TV.” The same (sic) still refused to leave the field, saying that he would only go out with the police. Therefore, police intervention was requested, who approached, requesting the said coach to leave After the end of the game, he (sic) returned to the playing field, waiting for our exit, complaining and pointing in our direction, uttered the following words: “This is what you wanted!”.

Dalonso says that goalkeeper coach Andr Croda retaliated against the attack of Operrio’s technical assistant, Leandro Carlos Silveira Niehues. “Expelled from the field (Croda) during the stoppage of the match for leaving his technical area, invading the field of play and firing a kick in the form of a return and hitting the leg of the visiting team’s technical assistant, Mr. Leandro Carlos Silveira Niehues” .

The red for Maurcio Copertino was given for invasion and for the fight with the Operrio assistant, said the referee: “Expelled for invading the playing field and exchanging punches with the visiting team’s technical assistant, Mr. Leandro Carlos Silveira Niehues, and I hit it at the height of the chest, in the form of retaliation”.

1 x 1 Operrio Cruise: heavenly crowd goes from euphoria to disappointment

Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press

Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press There is no description for this image or gallery

The Operrio assistant was also expelled: “Expelled for leaving his technical area, invading the field of play and attacking the goalkeeper coach and also the technical assistant of the opposing team and throwing punches and kicks. coach of goalkeepers for Cruzeiro, Mr. Andr Croda. The punch hit the chest of the coach of the opposing team, Mr. Maurcio Copertino.”