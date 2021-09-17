Cursing, punching: what the referee said in the Cruzeiro x Operrio syllabus

The end of the game was marked by a lot of confusion in Sete Lagoas. Celeste team had Marcelo Moreno’s goal annulled in the additions, after analysis of the VAR. Dalonso had to leave escorted by the Military Police. There was a squabble, an exchange of pushes between the players, a fight between the technical committee and the disappointment of the people from Cruzeiro.
Win ‘cancelled’: rivals provoke Cruzeiro after draw with Operrio
There is no description for this image or gallery
Dalonso says that goalkeeper coach Andr Croda retaliated against the attack of Operrio’s technical assistant, Leandro Carlos Silveira Niehues. “Expelled from the field (Croda) during the stoppage of the match for leaving his technical area, invading the field of play and firing a kick in the form of a return and hitting the leg of the visiting team’s technical assistant, Mr. Leandro Carlos Silveira Niehues” .
The red for Maurcio Copertino was given for invasion and for the fight with the Operrio assistant, said the referee: “Expelled for invading the playing field and exchanging punches with the visiting team’s technical assistant, Mr. Leandro Carlos Silveira Niehues, and I hit it at the height of the chest, in the form of retaliation”.
1 x 1 Operrio Cruise: heavenly crowd goes from euphoria to disappointment
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
There is no description for this image or gallery
The Operrio assistant was also expelled: “Expelled for leaving his technical area, invading the field of play and attacking the goalkeeper coach and also the technical assistant of the opposing team and throwing punches and kicks. coach of goalkeepers for Cruzeiro, Mr. Andr Croda. The punch hit the chest of the coach of the opposing team, Mr. Maurcio Copertino.”