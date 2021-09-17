Customer claims to have chewed finger while biting diner burger – News

A diner customer in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, claims to have found a human finger in the middle of the hamburger she had just bought—and bit into it! At least, that’s the version Estefany Benitez reported in a recent Facebook post.

According to the post, the accidental act of cannibalism took place last Sunday night (12), at a branch of the fast-food chain Hot Burguer.

“Good evening! I am promoting the branch of Hot Burger 3”, wrote Estefany, “which is why I caught a FINGER in the magnificent hamburger, when eating and chewing”.

The client claims that she was accompanied by a friend at the time of the sordid discovery. She also accuses cafeteria workers of trying to cover up the situation. ATTENTION: STRONG PICTURE TO FOLLOW!

“They tried to close the branch, turned everything off and returned to the service as if nothing had happened”, denounced the young woman in the same post.

“The final thing is that they told us they would give us the money back, as if nothing had happened,” concludes Estefany, with a request that the content be shared by internet users.

According to the New York Post, after the post went viral on the networks, a spokesperson for the branch went public to classify the occurrence as an “unfortunate incident”. According to the representative, an employee had lost part of his finger while working — a story confirmed by the local police.

As a result, Bolivian authorities fined and temporarily closed the cafeteria. Estefany has yet to say whether he will file a lawsuit against the restaurant.

