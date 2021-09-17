Daniel Alves’ lawyers analyze termination terms with São Paulo before signing | São Paulo

For this Thursday, a meeting was scheduled between the São Paulo legal sector and the staff of Daniel Alves, but due to the long duration of the last Wednesday, the meeting was not held.

São Paulo was trying to reach an amount that fits their budget, with their coffers weakened by a financial crisis that raised the club’s debt to around R$600 million. And he was also looking for an amicable termination.

1 of 2 Daniel Alves at São Paulo game — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL Daniel Alves at São Paulo game — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL

Last week, São Paulo’s debt to Daniel Alves reached R$ 18 million, an amount that includes salaries, image rights, economic rights and delayed labor funds. The player still charges a part of what he would be entitled to receive until the end of the contract, which expires in December 2022.

With the pending issues practically resolved, now Daniel Alves and his lawyers are studying all the details of the agreement to sign the agreement as soon as possible.

The full-back was also interested in a quick solution to this dispute. He plans to find a new club to play this semester.

The options are few, and the deadline is short. The transfer windows of the main European leagues have already closed. He can change clubs in Brazil, however, as he has played six games at the Brazilian Nationals, exactly the limit for a change in Serie A. In this case, he will have to sign a new contract by September 24, when registration ends the Brasileirão.

Daniel Alves does not rule out a legal dispute, but understands that this path would make the case unpredictable and, probably, difficult to resolve in the necessary time.

+ Read more news about São Paulo