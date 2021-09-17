Daniel Alves says goodbye to São Paulo and thanks the opportunity

Right-back Daniel Alves said goodbye to São Paulo today. In an Instagram post, the player thanked the club and said he had made a child’s dream come true.

“I come here simply to say THANK YOU to everyone without any exceptions, for having always done their best and for having welcomed me so well. Thank you for allowing me to fulfill my childhood dream. Thank you”, he posted.

São Paulo reached an agreement yesterday and terminated the contract of right-back Daniel Alves. The conversations were already well advanced since last Wednesday and, as informed by the UOL Sport, there was a worded agreement between the parties. Today, with bureaucratic details resolved, the contract termination was signed.

The São Paulo Tricolor will pay around R$ 18 million that it owes the player from next year in installments over five years. Now, the right-back of the Brazilian team is free in the market and can transfer and play for another team in this Brasileirão, since he only played six games with the São Paulo Tricolor jersey in the tournament — the limit to change clubs. However, the period for registering athletes ends on the 24th of this month.

Without Dani Alves, São Paulo has Igor Vinicius and Orejuela as their original full-backs for the position. The Paraguayan Galeano can also play in the role and was already chosen by Hernán Crespo when the Argentine wants to give more offensive power to the team.