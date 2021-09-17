Daniel Alves signs contract termination with São Paulo | São Paulo

São Paulo and full-back Daniel Alves finalized the agreement this Thursday for the termination of the player’s contract, which would end only in December 2022. The athlete can now transfer to another club, including from Brazil – he has only six games in the Brazilian Nationals, precisely the limit for changing teams.

A million dollar debt, estimated at R$ 18 million, was the reason for the end of the athlete’s visit to Morumbi 15 months ahead of schedule. The club’s estimate is of savings of R$27 million with what was left of the bond, such as bonuses, goals and salary until the end of 2022.

This Thursday there was an exchange of documents for signing the termination. With the main issues discussed since Wednesday, it was up to São Paulo and Daniel Alves’ staff to close the bureaucratic disputes with the officialization of the agreement.

– São Paulo Futebol Clube announces that an agreement was signed today for the termination of player Daniel Alves, who had a relationship with the club until December 2022 – announced the club on its social networks.

Last Friday, after a period with the Brazilian team, Daniel Alves informed the São Paulo board that he would not re-present himself until the debt was resolved. The directors then declared that he was not removed from the Hernán Crespo cast.

The full-back arrived at São Paulo after the 2019 Copa America, when the contract he had with PSG, from France, ended. In his presentation, about 45 thousand fans went to Morumbi.

To play for São Paulo, the club of which he declared himself a fan, Daniel Alves got a salary equivalent to R$ 1.5 million a month – the payment was divided between monthly installments, of around R$ 500 thousand, and others related to rights of image and economic that should be paid in semiannually.

São Paulo’s plan was for private partners to pay a considerable part of these salaries, which never materialized. The delays started even before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Upon assuming the club’s presidency, in January, the current board, led by Julio Casares, admitted a debt of just over R$ 10 million – an amount that reached R$ 18 million at the height of the crisis a week ago.

In August, after winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Daniel Alves made harsh criticisms of the club, whom he accused of “failing”. The complaint was motivated, according to people who work with the player, by the fact that São Paulo has not honored its commitment to start paying off the debt in June.