Dark matter detector may have picked up dark energy signal

The unexplained signal was picked up as a particle hit an atom inside the one-ton xenon tank.

Signal of dark energy?

While searching for signs of dark matter, the XENON1T underground observatory detected cryptic signs last year, for which physicists found no explanation.

Now, a team at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom argues that the signals really weren’t signs of dark matter, but of another substance that we’ve been looking for for decades: Dark energy, the force that makes the Universe be in accelerated expansion.

Sunny Vagnozzi and her colleagues built a physical model to try to explain the XENON1T results, showing that they may have originated from dark energy particles produced in a region of the Sun with strong magnetic fields.

It’s still a theoretical proposition, and it will be necessary to use future experiments to confirm this explanation, but the team says this could be an important step towards direct dark energy detection – it’s not common to look for dark energy particles, with efforts generally focused in gravitational interactions, the way gravity pulls on celestial bodies.

Looking back, everything our eyes can see in the skies and our everyday world – from viruses to galaxies – represents less than 5% of the Universe. The rest make up the so-called dark side: About 27% is dark matter, the invisible force that holds galaxies together, while 68% is dark energy, which causes the Universe to expand at an accelerated rate.

“Although both components are invisible, we know a lot more about dark matter, as its existence was suggested as far back as the 1920s, whereas dark energy was not discovered until 1998,” said Vagnozzi. “Large-scale experiments, such as XENON1T, were designed to directly detect dark matter, looking for signs of dark matter ‘hitting’ ordinary matter, but dark energy even more elusive.”

The LUX-Zeplin observatory will also be able to pick up the dark energy signals, if the new model is correct.

Direct dark energy detection

About a year ago, the XENON1T observatory reported an unexpected signal – physicists call it an “excess” against the detector’s natural noise – but it did not qualify as any candidate for a “dark matter atom”.

Vagnozzi and his colleagues then built a physical model that uses a type of tracking mechanism known as “chameleon tracking” to show that dark energy particles produced in the Sun’s strong magnetic fields could explain the signal collected by XENON1T.

“Our chameleon tracking stops the production of dark energy particles in very dense objects, avoiding the problems faced by solar xions,” explained Vagnozzi. “It also allows us to decouple what happens in the very dense local Universe from what happens at the larger scales, where the density is extremely low.”

The model shows what would happen in the detector if dark energy were produced in a particular region of the Sun, called the tachoclin, where the magnetic fields are particularly strong. “It was really surprising that this excess could, in principle, have been caused by dark energy rather than dark matter,” said Vagnozzi. “When things fit together like that, it’s really special.”

If the new model is correct, even if the XENON1T and similar dark matter observatories cannot answer the definitive question, it is to be expected that new enigmatic signs will appear in the coming months and years. And new results may be obtained with larger observatories, still under construction, such as LUX-Zeplin and PandaX-xT.

