Datafolha: Bolsonaro melts and rejection among evangelicals already surpasses approval

Datafolha survey released on Thursday 16 indicates that the upward trend in the disapproval of the government of Jair Bolsonaro. 53% of respondents classify the management as bad or very bad, the highest mark since the beginning of the mandate, in January 2019. In the previous round, in July, it was 51%.

They assess the government as good or excellent 22% (it was 24%), while those who see the current administration as regular remain in 24% of the electorate. The new survey indicates that the undemocratic acts of the 7th of September, which counted on coup threats from the former captain, and the letter of retreat designed by Michel Temer did not serve to increase the government’s popularity.

The survey represents a blow to the government because, among other reasons, it shows the melting of the approval of Bolsonaro among fundamental segments for his reelection attempt. Among evangelicals, the disapproval rose 11 percentage points since January, reached 41% and, at this moment, surpasses the approval, which marks 29%. In July, 34% disapproved and 37% approved the management.

Datafolha also reinforces that the index of voters who defend the impeachment Bolsonaro and those who reject him as a candidate for reelection surpasses by approximately five times the contingent of faithful Pocketnarists. The institute calculates that this reliable support base corresponds to 11% of Brazilians.

The answers bring other bad news for Bolsonaro: 61% of Brazilians who have higher education, 59% of young people between 16 and 24 years old and 56% of citizens who receive up to two minimum wages see the government as bad or very bad. Among those earning two to five salaries, rejection jumped from 47% to 51%, at the limit of the margin of error.

There was also a significant increase in the rejection of the government among those who had primary education, from 49% in July to 55%, while there was stability in the rejection among those who attended secondary education (from 49% to 48%).

The group in which the disapproval of Bolsonaro fell the most is the richest: from 58% to 46%.

Datafolha interviewed 3,667 people over the age of 16 in 190 municipalities across the country between September 13th and 15th. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

