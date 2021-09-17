David Luiz received a call from Real and said no to the life of ‘sheik’ in Qatar to come to Rubro-Negro; know behind the scenes

After a long negotiation and an anxious wait from the fans, the Flamengo, finally, sanctified the hiring of defender David Luiz. Already presented, the defender was regularized and can now make his debut for the Rio club.

But, to get to the ‘finals’, the red-black da Gávea had to win the competition of several giants in Europe and even outside the Old Continent.

O Flamengo back to the field for the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol on September 22 and face the Barcelona.

On the other hand, according to the Ge, who had access to the backstage of the negotiation, David Luiz, who dreams of competing for another world Cup, received tempting calls and had to give up better financial proposals for Flamengo.

One of the teams interested in the defender was the Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti, current coach of the merengue club and who worked with David Luiz at Chelsea, in 2011, he even called the defender. However, the main obstacle was the number of places for non-community athletes.

In addition to the Santiago Bernabéu team, other clubs outside Brazil tried to hire the Brazilian. Marseille Olympics, Everton, West Ham, Benfica, lazio and Lille, from Europe, besides Al-Rayyan, from Qatar.

And the Arab proposal would make David Luiz have a ‘sheikh life’ in Qatar. In two years of contract, the 34-year-old defender would receive R$ 87 million. The Brazilian would also be a kind of ambassador for the World Cup in the country.

In Europe, Olympique de Marseille was the one who pushed for his signing. And Jorge Sampaoli was the main enthusiast. The Argentine coach even took a flight and met David Luiz in Angra dos Reis, in Rio de Janeiro.

In a three-hour meeting, the coach tried to convince the Brazilian to head to France. At the club, David would have the freedom to suggest names to the cast, as well as being a pillar of the team.

But, because of the relationship it has with the Paris Saint-Germain, a club that played for more than two seasons, in addition to the goal of winning titles, the defender said no and preferred Flamengo.

Thus, the Rio club got the better of it and signed with David Luiz until December 2022. The experienced defender returns to Brazil after 14 years.