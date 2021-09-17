Dayane has a crying fit and vents about her brother’s death · TV News

In A Fazenda 2021, Dayane Mello had a crying fit as she recalled the death of her brother, Lucas Mello. This Thursday (16), the model was supported by Fernanda Medrado, Aline Mineiro, Mileide Mihaile and Gui Araujo during the difficult time and said that she has not yet overcome the loss of her family member.

“It’s very difficult, you know? I still haven’t gotten over my brother’s death. [MC] Bill talking about his brother’s death, it hurts too much. I’ve spent the whole day almost crying alone, thinking about my brother,” said Dayane in tears.

The person was embraced by Medrado and Aline in the external area of ​​the headquarters. “I don’t want to see you like this,” advised former Power Couple Brasil. “And who says it’s like that?” Dayane countered.

“Even more you, who spent the whole year under this pressure [de reality]. It’s only fair that you feel that way. He’s proud, he is,” said Bill.

Lucas died on February 2, after suffering a car accident on BR-470, in Lontras (SC). At the time, Dayane was confined to the Gran Fratello VIP, Italian version of Big Brother, and attended the family member’s wake via a video call.

