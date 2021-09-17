Deolane Bezerra displays intimate tattoos only in a bikini on the beach

Deolane Calf, widow of MC Kevin, used social networks this Wednesday (15) and won several praises by having published a series of clicks only in a bikini during a trip made to João Pessoa, capital of Paraíba.

Holder of a bosom, the criminal lawyer and digital influencer chose a white bikini with lace and sunglasses. At the seaside, the famous one sported her gigantic butt and left part of an intimate tattoo on display that she has near her rib.

Advertising Unable to load ad

In the caption, Deolane Bezerra thoughtfully wrote: “The woman is the slave of slaves. If she tries to be free, you say she doesn’t love you. If she thinks, you say she wants to be a man…. Go figure. Reborn”, he said.

In the comments, the famous drew praise, in addition to having conquered more than 2 million likes in the post. “Wonderful”, wrote Jojo Todynho. “What woman”, amended Gabily. “That’s it, princess”, said Gabi Martins. “Thisthe woman”, “Perfect”, “Hot”, amended others.

Alleged affair with Luiz Bacci

Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, denied rumors of the alleged affair lived with journalist Luiz Bacci, presenter of Cidade Alerta, from Record, in an interview given to the program superpop, from RedeTV!.

“Never. I don’t have the head for that. I can’t look forward to any man in front of me. I’m still in a phase of acceptance of what happened”, she said, who lost her husband in May after he fell from the fifth floor of a luxury hotel in Rio de Janeiro.