DF reduces ICMS on fuels and is now the lowest tax in the country

The project by Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) to reduce ICMS on fuel was approved this Wednesday (15th) by the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District (CLDF). The 10% reduction places the capital of Brasilia as the federal unit with the lowest taxation. “Approved” DF will have the lowest tax in the country CLDF approved my project that reduces ICMS”, celebrates Ibaneis on his social network.

The president of CLDF, Deputy Rafael Prudente (MDB), also celebrated the victory for the population that has been penalized with successive increases in the value of fuels and demanded action from the federal government and, above all, from Petrobras’ pricing policy.

“A lot is said about the increase in gasoline, diesel and alcohol, so here is my protest against the economic policy of the federal government and also of Petrobras. Nobody can handle paying R$7 for gasoline, but we are doing our part here, you can be sure. We, with the approval of today’s bill, will have one of the lowest rates in all of Brazil”, says the congressman on his social network.

Rafael also explains the new taxation for different fuels. “We reduced the ICMS on gasoline and alcohol from 28% to 25%, that is, a 10% reduction in this rate. Also diesel oil from 15% to 12% over the next 10 years, ie a 20% reduction. Therefore, doing our part and hoping that the federal government and Petrobras can do their part too”, he concludes.

difference in pocket

For the president of Sindicombustíveis-DF, Paulo Roberto Tavares, the fall is an achievement, but it does not represent a great impact on the consumer’s pocket. “With the trend of high prices due to Petrobras’ pricing policy, the government will keep this collection high and thus it has dropped very little, but it is already an advance,” he said.

In the final price, according to Paulo, the difference will be R$ 0.05 in the final value of diesel and R$ 0.053 in the value of ethanol, “very little” says the union leader. Tavares further explains that “the more gasoline increases, the more it collects. There are studies by economists that gasoline can reach 10.00 at the end of this year, that is, it increases the collection, as the ICMS is on the sale price and federal taxes are fixed values ​​regardless of the price charged at the resale. If you reach 10.00 a liter, the ICMS will go from 1.84 today to 2.80 per liter sold, that is, more than 50% of the tax increase. In this sense, the PL of 1% decrease in ICMS disappears”.

