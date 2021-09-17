‘Diamond Gun’ · TV News

Cora (Marjorie Estiano) will see José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) naked in Império. She will take a picture of the live commander and ask for a night of sex in exchange for the secret of his faked death. The protagonist will lock himself in the room with the bitch, drop his pants and leave her with wobbly legs. “It’s a diamond pistol,” the virgin will declare in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Since the supposed burial of the “man in black”, Marjorie Estiano’s character has crossed paths with the millionaire a few times. She saw him in the Santa Tereza neighborhood, but he tried to deceive her, pretending to be a spook. This time, the nun will discover that the commander is hiding in the house of Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa) and will go there.

In scenes that will air next Saturday (25) , Cristina’s aunt (Leandra Leal) will go after José Alfredo and steal a kiss. The nymphet will arrive in the room when the rival is on top of her man, and the two will talk. The rich man will take the opportunity to make fun of Cora’s morals: “Go, spread to the whole world that I’m alive! Nobody believes in you anymore.”

No longer patient, the antagonist will decide to take a photo of the “dead” to prove his story. The Medeiros family patriarch will despair and ask to be alone with the enemy so that they can negotiate. That’s when the “snake” will pull a card out of his sleeve.

“What matters is that you only give me this night of love, or morning, because it’s still early. That’s the only way you’ll get me to destroy that photo. You have to make me a woman and it has to be now”, she will order.

playback/globe TV

Alexandre Nero on stage as José Alfredo

dream almost fulfilled

The Commander will drag Cora into the bedroom and pretend to give her what she wants so badly. He’ll pull down his pants and leave you completely upset at the sight of his cock, which he’ll dub in a bizarre way.

“What are my eyes seeing? I’ve never seen it live like this. Is that a diamond pistol or is it your joy to see me? I’m shocked,” she will say.

José Alfredo will then ask her if she does not intend to take off her clothes. “You set up this whole mess, did everything and now you’re going to tell me you’re shy?”, he will question. “I didn’t imagine that this would happen now, I don’t think I prepared myself psychologically”, will retort the saint with the hollow stick.

The scene will be interrupted by Josué (Roberto Birindelli), who will have been called by Isis to get his boss out of trouble.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

In addition to the spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

