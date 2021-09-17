Dies, aged 83, mother of actor Alexandre Borges

The mother of actor Alexandre Borges, Rosa Linda Maria Borges, at the age of 83 died this Thursday (9/16). She was battling Alzheimer’s. Very close to Rosa Linda, Alexandre stated in recent interviews that he moved to Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, to take care of her.

“Of course it’s not easy to see someone you love with all your strength fall ill like this. They say that caring for the elderly and children is similar work, but I disagree. We raise the child and prepare for the future, while, in the case of an old woman, with an incurable disease, the tension and strain are permanent. I’m learning with my mother to take advantage of every moment that we live on the side of those who really matter”, vented the actor in a statement to Veja.

In this Wednesday’s Meeting with Fátima Bernardes (15/9), the actor said that Rosa Linda was one of the first to know that he was The Masked Singer’s Jaguar. He even stated that Anunciação’s performance was a tribute to her, who liked to listen to songs by Alceu Valença.

