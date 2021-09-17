Diet and thyroid: attention to foods that can deregulate the gland – 09/17/2021

There is a consensus among health experts that a healthy diet is essential for the proper functioning of the body. In order for the thyroid, a very important gland to control metabolism, to exercise its function efficiently, observing the food that goes on the plate is essential.

Shaped like a butterfly, the thyroid is located at the front of the neck, just below the cricoid cartilage, known as the Adam’s apple. It is she who produces the famous hormones T3 (tri-iodothyronine) and T4 (thyroxine), which we are used to seeing in exams requested by doctors.

Regulating the function of important organs such as the heart, brain, liver, kidneys, it directly interferes in the growth and development of children and adolescents. “The thyroid is responsible for energy expenditure and body temperature. It also acts on our mood and emotional control, as well as on concentration, on the regulation of menstrual cycles and on fertility”, says Marcella Garcez, nutritional doctor, master in health sciences by School of Medicine at PUCPR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná), director and professor of the National Course of Nutrology at Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology).

A balanced diet that contains vegetables, fruits, vegetables, meat, whole grains, eggs and fish is essential for the proper functioning of the thyroid. However, even though they are healthy and should be part of the menu, some foods can harm the gland, if consumed in excess (more than three times a week), for a long time, as they reduce the uptake of iodine by the gland, and if the individual is predisposed to some dysfunction.

It should be noted that there is no support in the scientific literature to say that any food alone can destabilize the functioning of the thyroid gland. “Studies show that foods such as cruciferous vegetables and soy-based only impact the thyroid function if they are consumed in excess and the gland already has some dysfunction”, considers Garcez. “However, as pathologies that affect the thyroid usually start with an inflammatory process, eating habits that increase the inflammatory profile should be avoided”, he alerts.

beware of iodine

Iodine in food is essential for the manufacture of T3 and T4 by the thyroid. Keeping an adequate amount of it in your daily diet keeps your thyroid in balance. But both the lack and the excess of iodine can lead to goiter (gland enlargement), or alter its functioning, with a reduction or increase in the synthesis of these hormones, alerts physician Renata Dinardi Borges liboni, endocrinologist and professor of medicine at the PUCPR, London Campus.

Iodine is found in table salt, so-called iodized salt, in saltwater fish and algae. The daily iodine recommendation for a healthy adult is 95 mcg, which corresponds to 120 g of salmon a day, for example. “The excess is usually more difficult to reach, as the limit amount would be around 1100 mcg. It would be necessary to consume about 1 kg of cod a day, a fish that is very rich in nutrients”, exemplifies Michele Paola Lima, nutritionist and nutrition coordinator at Hospital INC (Institute of Neurology and Cardiology) in Curitiba, Paraná.

In order not to make a mistake in the measure, the physician Carolina Ferraz, an endocrinologist at SBEM-SP (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Regional Metabolism São Paulo), suggests using only five pinches of salt in food throughout the day.

Selenium, a holy medicine

Selenium is an essential mineral for hormone-forming reactions T3 and T4 and helps fight inflammation of the gland. It is present in grains, fish, eggs and Brazil nuts (in fact, one of the main sources of the nutrient). “Some studies show that eating two nuts a day can help reduce inflammation caused by thyroiditis. Hashimoto“, says endocrinologist Carolina Ferraz.

However, according to the doctor, it is important to emphasize that the excess of selenium can also intoxicate, leading to selenosis. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fatigue, irritability, peeling nails, hair loss, bad breath, gastrointestinal disturbances, and damage to the nervous system. “Therefore, never do replacement without medical advice”, he warns.

Moderate consumption of broccoli, kale and watercress

Among the foods that can block or reduce the production of thyroid hormones, if consumed in excess, there are broccoli, Brussels sprouts, watercress, cabbage, kale, mustard, radish, soy lecithin, soy oil and tofu.

“Broccoli, for example, contains cyanogenic carbohydrates that block iodine absorption by the thyroid, which can cause hypothyroidism. Soy and its derivatives can change the functioning of thyroid hormones as well as reduce their synthesis through the inhibition of the thyroperoxidase enzyme”, he explains Evelyn Susy de Oliveira, clinical nutritionist at Hospital INC de Curitiba, Paraná.

But it is not necessary to cut these foods off the plate, just consume them in moderation, twice a week. To achieve excess consumption, it would be necessary to drink two glasses of detox juice with kale, for example, daily. According to the FAO (United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization), the consumption limit is 10 mg per kg of weight. “A person weighing 80 kg can consume up to 800 mg of this carbohydrate. This represents approximately 200 g of garden cress, for example. Or even 300 g of Brussels sprouts per day”, says Oliveira

Another component that can alter thyroid function, leading to hypothyroidism, is isoflavone (phytoestrogen), also present in soy. “This change may be irreversible, even with the suspension of consumption”, warns Marcella Garcez. Other foods that contain phytoestrogens are barley, rye, peas and seaweed. In addition, the consumption of processed foods, saturated fat, ultra-processed foods, alcohol and tobacco must be reduced.

Foods that must be on the plate

In the presence of thyroid dysfunction or if there is a genetic tendency, the diet should include whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats. It should also contain antioxidant-rich fruits, vegetables, and vegetables, such as strawberries, kiwis, red plums, tomatoes, spinach, and squash.

“It is also recommended a diet that contains omega 3, present in some fish, seeds and nuts, which can improve immune function and minimize inflammation”, advises nutritionologist Marcella Garcez. The doctor also suggests that foods rich in lean proteins, both animal and vegetable, be included in the menu, as well as giving preference to organically grown foods.

Why pay attention to the thyroid?

When the thyroid doesn’t work properly, it can release hormones in insufficient amounts, leading to hypothyroidism. The main cause of hypothyroidism is Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, a chronic inflammation of the gland. “It develops when the body produces antibodies that attack the thyroid cells, through an autoimmune reaction, usually mediated by genetic factors. Most carriers evolve to hypothyroidism”, says the doctor, who adds that this is currently the thyroid disease more common, and with greater incidence in females, from adolescence to middle age.

Symptoms are related to a slow metabolism, with low heart rate, excessive cold, hair loss, weak nails, memory loss, excessive sleep, depression, dry skin and fluid retention, as explained by endocrinologist Carolina Ferraz.

Hyperthyroidism, on the other hand, is the excess production of thyroid hormones T3 and T4. The main cause is an autoimmune disease, Graves’ Disease. “Patients suffering from hyperthyroidism present weight loss, excessive sweating, tremor, insomnia, agitation, irritability, diarrhea and tachycardia”, he says.

In these two situations, the volume of the gland may increase, which is known as goiter. Therefore, it is essential that the consumption of iodine and selenium are adequate, to rebalance the gland’s functioning, together with the medication that is recommended by the doctor.