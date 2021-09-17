Digital Foundry concludes at once that the PS5’s new model is basically identical in cooling

Facebook

YouTuber Austin Evans caused quite a stir by declaring that the new PS5 model with a distinctly smaller heatsink was “worse” than the original launch model.

Later tests quickly disproved these claims, revealing that performance hasn’t changed, and many believe that the original huge heatsink was simply overloaded (a remark Evans himself made before declaring the new “worst”). Further tests on the console’s temperature actually found that the new potentially cooled the components themselves – the warmer air Evans measured appeared to be from a more efficient cooling system, expelling hot air and cooling the console.

Gamers Nexus and Digital Foundry channels (via PlayStation LifeStyle) got together to do some pretty extensive and definitive tests on both the cooling and performance of the revised PS5 to finally put an end to the rumors about it. Basically, there are no differences between consoles, at least not any that are worth looking for one console over another.

At the beginning of the 37-minute Gaming Nexus video, Editor-in-Chief Steve Burke says “we have so much data that we won’t be able to fit it all into one video”, highlighting how much they’ve tested to get detailed thermal data on the effectiveness of the heatsinks. heat in both models. Although the test found some differences, the determination was that they are within an acceptable margin of error based on several variables – and ultimately do not matter to the end user. One of these differences was explained based on the different fans Sony used on the PS5 consoles.

In addition, Digital Foundry finds that the new, revised PS5 console works virtually identically to the old one. Austin Evans’ original video assumed that less efficient cooling could affect performance, but since the PS5 doesn’t work like PCs with power fluctuations, these set limits allow the console to maintain consistency despite changes in cooling.