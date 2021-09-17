Dimed, owner of Panvel, completes migration process to Novo Mercado; shares start trading on the 24th

SAO PAULO – The Dimed Group (PNVL3), controller of Panvel Farmácias, Lifar Laboratory and Dimed Medicines Distributor, informed last Thursday (16th) the conclusion of the migration process to B3’s Novo Mercado.

According to the company, the process confirms the commitment made to its shareholders to raise their standards of corporate governance and brings the prospect of increasing the trading volume of its shares.

The process began at the beginning of this year, when the conversion of preferred shares into common shares was approved at the shareholders’ meeting in an unprecedented model in which there was a differentiation in the price paid for the shares, in the proportion of 1 ON share for every 1 PN share for minority shareholders and 0.8 ON share for every 1 PN share for controllers.

“The company also made other moves to meet the requirements to move up to the B3 level, such as the creation of internal committees, change in the company’s bylaws and the election of independent members on the Board of Directors, one of them being the first woman to hold the position, the psychologist Clarice Martins Costa”, informed the company.

Antônio Napp, the company’s CFO and Investor Relations Director, stated that the migration represents a milestone in long-term planning that had as another important moment the Follow-On (secondary offering of shares) carried out in 2020. “The initiative had with the purpose of having financial resources to accelerate the company’s projects over the next five years, investing in the expansion of its pharmacy network, in the improvement of its digital systems and its logistics”, he pointed out.

The shares will be traded on the Novo Mercado from September 24, 2021.

