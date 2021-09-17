Diniz after debut with draw at Vasco: “It’s hard to explain CRB’s goal” – 09/16/2021

Coach Fernando Diniz made his debut today (16) for Vasco in a bitter draw 1-1 with CRB, in Maceió (AL), for Serie B. The cruzmaltino team was winning until 46 minutes into the second half, when they conceded a goal by Renan Bressan who gave the team a real “cold shower”.

Despite the frustrating result in terms of the table, the coach approved the performance of his teammates and preferred to attribute the suffered goal to unhappiness.

“It’s very difficult to explain CRB’s goal. We had almost total control of the game. In their goal, a lot of things happened that got a little out of control. I try to stay with the team’s production. We had consistency to go out and change the ball. , the team was more compact, we didn’t take risks. I liked everything. The set pieces, yes, we have to improve. The CRB team is the one with the most set goals in the championship. In general, apart from the result that disappointed us, I liked the acting,” he declared.

In addition to his own debut, midfielder Nenê was also on the field for the first time, who had a good performance and took the corner kick in the goal scored by Germán Cano. The coach made a point of praising him a lot:

“Nenê is an example of a football lover. The guy loves what he does, he likes to play, he likes to be together. He doesn’t like to be out of training and games. Besides his talent, he moves us. from playing until the end of his life. He adds a lot because of the passion he has for the sport.”

With the result, Vasco remained in 10th place, eight points from the G-4 with 14 rounds to the end of Serie B. Now, Cruzmaltino turns its attention to the classic on Sunday (19) against Cruzeiro, where the expectation of receiving the public in São Januário (RJ). A meeting tomorrow between the Serie B clubs and the CBF will settle the matter.