Diogo Nogueira tells how he started dating Paolla Oliveira and declares himself: ‘Te amo’ | Meeting with Fatima Bernardes

At the meeting this Friday, 17/9, Fátima Bernardes’ birthday, Diogo Nogueira was the musical attraction of the program to liven up the party. During a chat with the presenter, he couldn’t stop talking about his relationship with the actress. The singer detailed how was the beginning of the relationship.

Happy, the singer assured Fátima that he is still spoiling his girlfriend even after winning her over and took the opportunity to praise Paolla: “I’ll do it, I’ll take care of it, you can ask her. I wrote a song for her and she was delighted. She’s a very strong woman. , warrior, who likes to bring people, family together, very simple, true. I just have to thank Dad from heaven. I’m completely surrendered.”

As it is Fátima’s birthday, Paolla sent a message to the presenter and took the opportunity to play with her boyfriend.

“You are very well accompanied. By the way, I would love to celebrate my birthday with this guest,” joked Paolla.

He sang the song he made for Paolla and sent a romantic message:

Diogo Nogueira is returning to perform shows taking all the necessary precautions because of the Covid-19 pandemic. He commented that he is happy to be back to perform and to have the fans closer again.