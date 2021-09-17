Director of Anvisa analyzes the cases of Willian and Andreas Pereira and explains different actions

The disagreement between Corinthians, Willian and Anvisa continues to reverberate in the media. Barred from taking the field last Sunday, the athlete had his situation analyzed Alex Campos, director of Anvisa, who contrasted the case of Corinthians with Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo.

“The original sin is for a Brazilian citizen to enter, say that he is going to be quarantined, that he submits to the country’s rules, under penalty of even undergoing the sanitary and penal administrative process, which is the case that will happen both with Willian and with Andreas”, began the professional in an interview with the program divided, of UOL.

Alex once again recalled the document signed by Willian on his arrival in Brazil, also expressed in the official note issued by Anvisa prohibiting the athlete from entering the field. According to the director, Willian signed the declaration, provided the necessary information and, therefore, was “released” by the agency to continue in the country, under the condition of complying with what he was proposing.

“Willian filled out the traveler’s health declaration, which at the head of this declaration, on the form, the first question, the first information that the traveler has to fill in, is if you come from these areas, you are currently signing a free and clarified term that you must comply with quarantine in Brazil. When he arrives in Brazil, Willian is approached by Anvisa. These Brazilians who come under this condition, we can identify them in advance, and they signs a sanitary control term saying that he will self-isolate and says what the address is. At this time, Anvisa leaves the field“, analyzed.

From there, the role of Anvisa is to alert state health agencies so that each one “watches” who is in quarantine in each state. Given the inefficiency in this case, Anvisa had to intervene in Willian’s situation, but did not succeed in time in the case of Andreas, from Flamengo. Despite this, the two athletes will legally respond for ignoring the country’s sanitary rules.

“Andreas played, went over the crosswalk, went through a red light and then we couldn’t catch it, there isn’t a policeman for every crosswalk. The moment it is identified that he managed to subvert this, he will respond to a sanitary administrative process and a criminal process as well, and Willian as well. Using the metaphor of traffic, we still managed to catch Willian driving the car, interrupting him so that he wouldn’t continue committing any infraction”, explained Alex Campos.

“What Anvisa did was to alert that there was a health risk situation, that Willian was not complying, that the local Health should have acted and it could even have happened that Willian had played, even because people face the rules, how can a person continue driving after drinking and then we don’t always catch someone who drinks at the wheel, there are blitzes for that. Obviously we work with regulatory intelligence, we have a national traveler coordination. We strive to act on several fronts, this is one of them. Now, we expect from Brazilian football, from top-class sports institutions on an international level, collaboration and, above all, from our idols,” he added.

Willian has completed his period of isolation. After being prevented from taking the field in Goiânia, the midfielder remained isolated for the remaining two days and returned to training on Wednesday. The expectation is that the shirt 10 will make his debut this Sunday, against América-MG, making his first match for the club at the Neo Química Arena.

