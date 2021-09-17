Disease that affects Pelé is more common in the elderly. Know how to identify the signs

In a post last Tuesday, Pelé announced that he was leaving the ICU and thanked the fans for their support Photo: reproduction/instragram

The soccer king, Skin, underwent surgery to remove, on the last day 4, a tumor in the right colon, discovered during routine cardiovascular and laboratory tests. On Tuesday, the former player had an improvement and was discharged from the ICU of Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, and is still recovering at the unit. The disease that affects Pele it is very common in the elderly, mostly men.

According to Décio Lerner, oncologist, coordinator of the Advanced Oncology Center at Hospital São Vicente de Paulo (RJ) and member of the Brazilian Society of Clinical Oncology and the Brazilian Society of Bone Marrow Transplantation, in most cases, the colon tumor originates “of polyps that can exist in the intestine in up to 20 to 30% of the population.”

– Depending on the type and characteristics, some of these polyps can become malignant, but this is a process that can take up to 10 years – explains Décio.

Also according to the oncologist, the main risk factors for the disease are obesity, diabetes, family history of colon cancer and, probably, frequent use of processed meats:

— This type of cancer can also be caused by some genetic syndromes which, however, are very rare, at most 5% of colon tumors.

good habits

Décio explains that the main recommendation for prevention is to have healthy habits: maintain a balanced diet and control your weight. It is also important to have regular routine checkups, which can show anemia and warn of some blood loss in the intestine.

— Tests for the detection of colon cancer are usually indicated after 45 years of age. If there is a family history, this follow-up must start before – says the doctor.