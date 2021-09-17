Do you want to receive rent every month? XP Expert Explains How to Earn Dividends with Real Estate Funds

(Getty Images)

São Paulo – Having a property for rent or even living on real estate income is the dream of millions of Brazilians.

With the real estate deficit in the country and the protection against inflation that this type of asset offers, having one or more houses for rent has become an established method of generating passive income.

Unlike active income, which depends directly on your effort, your time and often your presence, passive income is the result of your money working for you, wherever you are.

What the vast majority of Brazilians do not know is that it is not necessary to have R$100,000, R$500,000 or R$1 million to start receiving rent every month.

Just invest in real estate funds, the most affordable, practical and potentially profitable way to purchase real estate for income.

“With less than R$ 100.00 it is already possible to buy shares of several of the FIIs (Real Estate Investment Funds) traded on the Brazilian stock exchange and start receiving dividends”, explains economist Maria Fernanda Violatti, an expert at XP in the asset class.

In addition to allowing investors to position themselves in properties on a fractional basis, that is, without having significant amounts, real estate funds allow investors to access first-rate properties and first-rate tenants, buying only a small piece of that equity.

“Think to myself: even if you had 5 million reais you would hardly be able to buy a floor, perhaps an entire building in Faria Lima or Leblon, two of the most valued business centers in Brazil. The problem is that it is precisely these properties that have the most disputed location, the least chance of being vacant and, as a rule, the highest rents,” says Violatti.

Proof of this is that, until August this year, the dividend yield The annualized average of the Exchange’s Real Estate Funds, that is, the ratio between the price of a share and the income it distributes, was 8.9%, according to data from Economatica.

In the same period, the return of traditional physical properties was only 5.5%, according to FipeZap. “In other words, in addition to giving less headaches, real estate funds tend to deliver more generous returns, a good part also due to the professional managers who choose the properties of these funds”, highlights the specialist.

Added to this is the fact that, unlike physical properties, income from real estate funds is exempt from income tax, as a result of an incentive policy for the sector in force in the country.

“In practice, the net income of real estate funds ends up even more than that of physical properties.”

Violatti makes a point of remembering, however, that real estate funds belong to the variable income universe and that, therefore, it is possible to lose money in this market, especially in short-term operations.

Investors should also be aware that past returns are never a guarantee of future profitability.

But, according to Violatti, despite fluctuating more than fixed income, real estate funds still have some interesting advantages over the stock market, as they are less volatile and do not fall short in profitability.

Since 2011, the Ibovespa has risen 63%, with an average volatility of 18%. Meanwhile, Ifix performed 172%, with a volatility of just 5%.

“That’s why the most conservative investor who wants to get a foothold on variable income can, yes, start with real estate funds”, he defends.

Who will you learn from?

Maria Fernanda Violatti is an analyst for Real Estate and Real Estate Funds (FIIs) at XP Investimentos. He graduated in Economics from the Federal University of Uberlândia (UFU) and in Civil Engineering from Fundação Armando Álvares Penteado (FAAP), with a subsequent MBA in Real Estate from the University of São Paulo (Poli-USP). She is a professor at Xpeed and presenter of the League of REITs, InfoMoney’s biweekly program on real estate funds.

