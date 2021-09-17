Dollar operates around R$ 5.30 with IOF hike and monetary policy meetings on the radar | Economy

The dollar operates in a strong high this Friday (17), with investors reflecting the increase in the tax on financial operations IOF and its fiscal impact, as they wait for the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Reserve and the Central Bank of Brazil next week.

At 2:08 pm, the US currency rose 0.50%, sold at R$ 5.2912. See more quotes.

Also impacted by the tax increase, the Ibovespa operates in a fall, at 111 thousand points.

On Thursday, the dollar closed up 0.55%, to R$5.2650, accumulating a drop of 0.02% in the partial of the week. In the month, it has a high of 1.84%. In the year, the appreciation is 1.50% against the real.

On the domestic scene, President Jair Bolsonaro decided to raise, by the end of 2021, the rate of the IOF – Tax on Credit, Exchange and Insurance Transactions or those related to Bonds or Securities to fund Brazil Aid, a program proposed by the government to replace the Bolsa Família. The increase in the IOF will be valid for credit operations of individuals and companies.

“The decision to finance Auxílio Brasil this year, via an increase in the IOF, is not positive because of the increase in the tax burden and the distortions it can cause”, assesses LCA Consultores.

“On the one hand, with Auxílio Brasil, the government will increase the income of a segment of the population that has a high propensity to consume. On the other hand, credit becomes more expensive for families to purchase consumer goods. For the company, there will be an increase in its financial expense on loans to finance its working capital needs, that is, a higher cost.”

With fiscal uncertainties still weakening local assets, the perception of an improvised and alternative solution to the approval of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, which is still being processed in the Chamber of Deputies, to fund the social program may generate some inconvenience for agents in a scenario of government weakening in opinion polls.

The market is also keeping an eye on political tension and worsening expectations for the performance of the Brazilian economy. Some analysts are already projecting a rise in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) below 1% next year amid a scenario of higher inflation and higher interest rates, and a worsening of the water crisis.

Abroad, investors remain attentive to any signals from the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) about the future of its asset purchase program. Next week both the Fed and the Brazilian central bank decide their new interest rates.

For Lucas Schroeder, director of operations at Câmbio Curitiba, the “Fed is still very cautious about the reduction of stimulus”, which makes the probability of an imminent cut in its purchases of assets low. If this expectation of maintaining the monetary policy is consolidated, the tendency is for emerging countries to continue receiving foreign capital flows.