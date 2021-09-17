Dollar rises and closes at R$5.265; Stock drops for the 3rd consecutive day

The dollar closed today at a high of 0.54%, quoted at R$ 5.266 on sale, after falling 0.38% the day before. The American currency has been interspersing results since the 3rd of the month, having accumulated neither two highs nor two consecutive drops in the period.

The Ibovespa ended the day in a fall, 1.10%, reaching 113,794.28 points. It is the third consecutive low recorded by the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) — which fell 0.96% yesterday —, which has not happened since the end of August.

In the month, the dollar still accumulates a high of 1.81% against the real, while the Ibovespa lost 4.2%. In 2021, the scenario is repeated, with gains of 1.48% for the currency and a drop of 4.39% for the indicator.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Precatory and China

Domestic market news collaborated to maintain a climate of conservatism, with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), going back to talking about Petrobras’ pricing policy and the knot around the court orders seeming more difficult to untie.

Financial agents see the lack of effective progress in negotiations related to the issue of court-ordered debts as a component that further inflates uncertainties about the trajectory of public accounts for next year, amid prospects of lower growth, interest rates and rising inflation.

In comments to clients, Guide Investimentos also cited an impasse surrounding the financing of court orders while the federal government seeks a source of financing for its “Auxílio Brasil”, a new version of the Bolsa Família program.

According to the team at Planner, investors remain attentive to news from China, which continues to deal with internal problems in its economy and politics, with regulations imposed on companies by the government. Such events have weighed on iron ore prices and affected Vale’s actions.

Doubts regarding the USA

The exchange rate curve here followed closely that of the dollar abroad. The US currency rose against 31 out of 33 pairs on a list, reflecting investors’ perception that the possibility of an announcement of a US stimulus cut does not appear to have been exhausted.

That’s because US retail data released earlier left behind estimates of declines by showing a high in August. Stronger numbers may serve as a basis for the Fed to assess that monetary support is no longer needed — which, in practice, would translate into a lower dollar supply, a move that tends to exert upward pressure on the currency.

Analysts at US bank Wells Fargo, however, are still cautious about interpreting the report as evidence of a new lasting spike in consumer spending — which could reinforce upward trends in inflation, a factor that could prompt the Fed to anticipate a cut in inflation. stimulus.

The BC of the USA meets next week on the same days that Copom is also meeting here to decide the direction of the Selic rate. A recent speech by BC president Roberto Campos Neto —interpreted by the market as an indication of lower interest rates—, made a price on the exchange rate and pushed the dollar up.

*With Reuters.