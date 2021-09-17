Dolphin hunting is motivated by tradition and ‘free’ food; understand

The “grindadráp”, the hunting of marine mammals practiced for centuries in the Faroe Islands, drew attention earlier this week for the killing of 1,400 dolphins at once, when the annual catch is an average of 250. Legalized in the Danish autonomous territory, the practice it has ancient food traditions and, according to researchers, it was a good way to gather and share food, creating a sense of common identity.

However, the numbers of the event on Sunday (12) drew the attention of the local government, which classified the episode as an “extraordinary situation”.

According to research carried out by the Swedish Center for Biodiversity in partnership with the Department of Terrestrial and Environmental Systems, at the University of the South in Sewanee, in the United States, the focus of the practice is on the meat of pilot whales. Annually, according to the government, there are about 600 animals captured. In addition to whales, white-sided dolphins are recurrent in the region and account for an average of 250 catches per year.

Meat produced through hunting is distributed free of charge among event participants and only within the local community, an aspect that differs from other hunts around the world, which are aimed at export. Those who, for some reason, cannot participate in the event, must register to receive a portion of the captured food.

Both meat and other parts of the animal, such as fat, can still be used as a means of exchange for other subsistence products, according to the study. Páll Nolsoe, Communication Adviser at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Culture of the Faroe Islands, said in an interview with Plant Based News that it is “good economic and environmental sense to make the most of available natural resources” in the region and that the practice has led to the islands could achieve a “high degree of self-sufficiency in food production”.

In a statement published this week, the government said that if it weren’t for hunting, food would have to be imported from elsewhere.

Traditional means of producing food from local resources are an important supplement to the livelihoods of Faroese inhabitants. This includes sheep grazing in the mountains, coastal fishing for domestic use, and occasional catches of pilot whales and other small cetaceans.”

The captured meat is consumed fresh, but can be stored in traditional or conventional ways, such as drying in the wind or stored in the freezer, according to Kate Sanderson, Head of Representation for the Faroe Islands Government.

However, animal conservation activists have been warning about the large amount of meat produced, which may be in excess of the number of residents in the region, of just 53,000 inhabitants.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) argues that the younger generation rejects the killing of animals on the islands and that in a survey of adults from Faro, only 17% of respondents said they consumed pilot whale meat and fat regularly.

“Hunting today is far from the traditional subsistence hunting of previous centuries,” Sea Shepherds COO Rob Read told Euronews Green. “Grindadráp now happens with high-powered boats and jet skis, and it’s like a sport masked by tradition. Meat is not necessary for the Faroese community, and the hunting method is totally indiscriminate.”

For the government of the Faroe Islands, hunting on Sunday (12) was an “extraordinary situation”, mainly “because the concentration of animals was several times higher than normal”, says a statement this week.

The authorities also stated that, unlike pilot whales, “dolphin hunting is not part of the Faroese tradition to the same degree and does not have the same cultural legitimacy”. The prime minister of the autonomous region, Bárður á Steig Nielsen, said that the episode sparked an alert for the authorities.

We take this matter very seriously. Although these hunts are considered sustainable, we will be looking closely at dolphin hunts and what role they should play in Faroese society. The government has decided to start an assessment of the dolphin catching regulations.”

The authorities also reported that, in recent decades, specific measures have been taken to improve hunting methods and animal welfare, such as innovations in the equipment used by whalers that aim to kill a pod of whales in less than fifteen minutes, avoiding potential agonization.

In a statement, the government reiterated that “they have a strong commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14 – to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.”