Dortmund puts Werner in the crosshairs if Haaland leaves the club

Borussia Dortmund is already preparing for a future departure of Erling Haaland. As reported by the German newspaper ‘Bild’ this Thursday (16), the Aurinegros began to monitor the situation of Timo Werner at Chelsea and see in the striker a good possibility to replace Haaland.

The German striker was bought by Chelsea for more than 50 million euros at the beginning of last season, but he failed to take off and is now bitter on the bench since the arrival of Romelu Lukaku, who came from Inter Milan.

Currently, Timo Werner has an estimated market value of 65 million euros (R$ 403 million). With a contract until the middle of 2025, however, Chelsea must ask for more to recover the investments made in the 25-year-old German striker.

Borussia is trying to prevent the departure of Haaland, their main player, but a clause in the contract can “force” the athlete’s departure. According to the German newspaper, the Norwegian’s bond has a clause that allows his termination fine to be reduced to 75 million euros (R$ 465 million) in the next season – an amount considered low by the athlete.

Erling Haaland arrived in 2020 at Borussia Dortmund and quickly became the title holder and main highlight of the team. In total, the Norwegian – only 21 years old – has an incredible 66 goals and 19 assists in 66 matches wearing the aurinegro club shirt.