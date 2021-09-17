Eared dog and scooter animals; the most curious records of Guinness 2022

1 in 13
Guinness World Records, a book that records the main world records, released this Thursday (16) some highlights that will be part of the 2022 edition. The publication will be released on October 15th. Are you curious? Check out some of these achievements in the gallery above.
As usual, the 2022 edition brings cute records from the animal world, as well as very tall, very short people, and considerable achievements, like the fastest 30 meter run in the world, however, using the hands to propel.
The duo of dog Lollipop and cat Sashimi showed that they rock on the scooter. According to the animal tutor Melissa Millet, they usually walk around indoors, and they surprised her with such synchronicity.
Their record isn’t accumulating cuteness, but completing the 5 meter course in 4.37 seconds.
Another animal that drew attention was the 3-year-old dog Lou. Its brand is having the longest ears in the world, 34 centimeters, according to the publication.
Twin sisters Katharina and Elisabeth, from Germany, entered the Guinness World Book as the oldest dwarf twins, they are 27 years old.
Also in terms of size, the 2022 edition features the tallest teenager alive in the world, Canadian Olivier Rioux is 226.9 centimeters. The Indian Pratik Mohite brings the brand of smallest bodybuilder competitor in the world, with 102 centimeters.
In terms of speed, editing brings some different feats. British gymnast Bethany Lodge, 28, broke the record for the fastest backward somersaults in 30 seconds.
A record-breaking artist who creates sculptures with her hair, Laetitia Ky, from Côte d’Ivoire, jumped a rope made from her own hair for 30 seconds.
American Zion Clark was born with Caudal Regression Syndrome, he was introduced to wrestling in middle school and became a professional in high school. Clark is part of Guinness World Records 2022 for the fastest 20 meters with his hands – setting an impressive time of 4.78 seconds.
His current goal is to become the first American athlete to compete in the Olympics (wrestling) and Paralympics (wheelchair racing) by 2024.
