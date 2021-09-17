Earthquake in Sichuan Province, China Leaves Dead | World

An earthquake hit the province of Sichuan , in southwestern China, this Thursday morning (16) (Wednesday afternoon in Brasília). Two people died and three were injured, state broadcaster CGTN reported.

Chinese authorities said the tremor had magnitude 6, while the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors seismic activity worldwide, says the magnitude has reached 5.4.

The epicenter was at a depth of 10 km, considered superficial and, therefore, a greater risk of damage to constructions.. According to CGTN, the quake hit the city of Luzhou, which has more than 1 million inhabitants.

The Chinese government said it will send emergency actions in the affected region. The extent of the damage caused by the tremor is still unclear.

Sichuan province is the same province that suffered a devastating earthquake in May 2008. Nearly 90,000 people died from the damage caused by the quake, which reached almost 8 in magnitude. The catastrophe is among the most serious caused by earthquakes in history.

Earthquakes are common in Sichuan — in 2013, more than 100 people died in a magnitude 6.6 quake. More recently, in 2019, a concussion left 11 dead.