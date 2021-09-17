Economic uncertainty in Brazil and Covid in China make the stock market retreat – 15/09/2021 – Market

The distrust of investors in the Brazilian economy continues to bring down the Stock Exchange. This Wednesday (15), the Ibovespa closed down 0.96%, at 115,062 points. In addition to internal problems, the slowdown in industry and consumption in China contributed significantly to the negative result.

The dollar closed down 0.41%. “We had an atypical day, with the dollar falling and the stock market falling, considering that the US market closed on a high”, says Flávio de Oliveira, head of variable income at Zahl Investimentos.

​Analysts attribute the movement mainly to the concern of investors with the downward revisions of the Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and the prospect of an increase in the basic interest rate by the Central Bank to try to contain inflation.

“The downward revision of the GDP is very relevant for the fiscal issue, which was even being left aside while there was an expectation of economic growth to offset the prospect of an increase in government spending”, says Paulo Duarte, chief economist at Valor Investments.

Analysts who a few weeks ago estimated a rise above 2% of GDP for 2022 now estimate that growth could be below 1%.

In yet another unfavorable figure for the Stock Exchange, Itaú BBA revised its forecast for the Ibovespa in December from 152 thousand to 120 thousand, down 21%.

“Brazil’s macro perspective has deteriorated,” says the bank’s report, which points out the successive upward revisions in market projections for the Selic rate and the IPCA (the country’s official inflation index) in the Focus report.

Marcelo Sa and Matheus Marques, from the Itaú BBA strategy team, highlight in the document the estimates for inflation and the Selic rate of 8%, compared to projections of around 5.5% for both indicators in June.

“Fiscal risks have also increased, given the challenge of reconciling the spending ceiling with higher inflation, the unexpected increase in expenses related to court orders and pressures for the expansion of Bolsa Família”, says the Itaú BBA report.

In this scenario, strategists opted for a portfolio adjustment, with reduced exposure to names with strong growth expectations and inclusion of more defensive names.

Magazine Luiza and Meliúz left the Bradesco portfolio, with the inclusion of Energisa, Eneva and Weg.

In the external scenario, the stock market was impacted by the announcement of a 5.3% increase in Chinese industrial production compared to the previous year, the weakest pace since July 2020. Analysts expected an increase of 5.8%.

Affected by local Covid-19 cases as the delta variant advanced, Chinese household consumption rose 2.5%, far below the 7.0% rise forecast and the weakest pace since August last year.

Signs of a slowdown in Brazil’s largest trading partner have an impact on large commodity producers, such as mining company Vale, whose shares (VALE3) fell 2.5%, being the most traded on the Stock Exchange this Wednesday.

“In the case of Vale, approximately two thirds of all the iron ore in pellets that it sells is for the Asian giant”, explains Ilan Arbetman, research analyst at Ativa Investimentos.

Brent crude closed up 2.47%, at 75.42 dollars (R$ 396.52), contributing to the 1.74% rise in Petrobras shares (PETR4).

The domestic crisis and the Chinese slowdown prevented Brazil from following a new round of hikes on Wall Street, with Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq advancing 0.68%, 0.85% and 0.82%, respectively.

(With Reuters)