Economy has 30 days to resolve court orders and new social program, says Funchal – 16/09/2021 – Market

The special secretary for the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Bruno Funchal, said this Thursday (16) that the government’s economic team has 30 days to “resolve all these uncertainties” with precatories and the new social program which will replace Bolsa Família.

“The next 30 days are the deadline we have to resolve all these uncertainties, redo the Budget [de 2022] and send the modifying message [para o Congresso]”, said while participating in the virtual event Uqbar Day.

According to the secretary of the team of minister Paulo Guedes (Economy), most of the fiscal noise that distorts the long interest rate curve is caused by uncertainties regarding spending on court orders and the new social program.

“Even with fiscal consolidation we see the curve [de juros] prancing, this comes from the uncertainty of how to solve the precatório problem, which went from BRL 54 billion this year to BRL 89 billion [para 2022], jumped R$ 34 billion, which prevents any expansion of public policy”, he pondered.

“Resolving the uncertainties, taking this off the table, the tendency is for the curve to go down, much of this risk premium is because of that”, assessed Funchal.

When economic agents understand that there is a possibility of imbalance in public accounts, they add value to future interest, the so-called risk premium.

In recent weeks, the noise surrounding fiscal policy has grown. Doubts regarding the funding of the government’s new social program, Auxílio Brasil, and the payment of court orders caused volatility in the market.

Funchal pointed out that “a good part of this curve” will give way when the government solves the equation between precatório and the new income program.

The secretary stated that it would be possible to expand the Bolsa Família without counterpart if the government maintained the same program.

“If it’s a new program and has a higher cost, it needs compensation. If it’s the same program being revised, the number of families or the average ticket, it could [ser ampliado sem contrapartida]. Last year we went from R$29 billion to R$34 billion and only reallocated expenses within the Budget,” he said.

Funchal highlighted, however, that Auxílio Brasil would be a new program, “with another design and another logic”.

“It is a new program, a new design, there is another logic and then yes, you will have more expenses. If it is R$ 15 billion or R$ 20 billion more, there must be compensation and space in the ceiling”, he pointed out.​

In his presentation, the secretary highlighted positive fiscal data, such as an increase in tax collection and a drop in projections for the gross debt, and stated that the government should return to having a primary surplus in 2023.