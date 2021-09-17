“El Bicho” Aguirre, Sport’s reinforcement, scored a goal that River’s goalkeeper considers the most beautiful he has taken | sport

New Sport reinforcement, defensive midfielder Nicolás Aguirre is known in his country, Argentina, by the nickname “El Bicho” – a reference to his vigorous style and a lot of marking. But his most notable moment in football mixed the strength for which he is remembered with quality: a great goal he scored in 2015, when he played for Lanús, against River Plate, in the Argentine Championship.

The match itself was nothing unforgettable. It was a common duel of the 25th round of the competition. But the beautiful goal scored by Aguirre, opening the scoring in the first half, made that night memorable – at least for himself and for the rival goalkeeper, Marcelo Barovero, now at Atletico San Luis-MEX.

The goalkeeper, according to Olé, the main Argentine sports daily, stated that that had been the most beautiful goal they scored in him. (see bid below).

Aguirre himself, of course, holds the goal in high regard. In the same Buenos Aires newspaper, in 2017, the midfielder stated that “he would exchange all his goals for one like this”. The publication recalled that, in that match, he had taken an infiltration due to a sprained ankle.

At Lanús, “El Bicho” Aguirre was Argentine champion in 2016 and was part of the group that reached the Libertadores final in 2017 (defeated by Grêmio). It was reserve.

Their moment of greatest collective glory, however, was not at Lanús. It was before, at Arsenal de Sarandí, the club where he was trained as a professional.

In the modest Arsenal de Sarandí, Aguirre was champion of the following competitions, always as a starter.

Argentine Championship (Clausura) 2011/2012

Argentina Cup 2012/2013

Argentina Super Cup 2012/2013

In addition to these two teams, Aguirre played for Chongqing Dangdai, from China, and Granada, from the second division of Spain. The two teams belong to the same group. More recently, he was back in Argentine football, playing for Atletico Tucumán.

In none of them he managed to be important or victorious as he was in Lanús and Arsenal de Sarandí. Aguirre’s last game was in April this year, when he played 45 minutes of a match against River Plate, in the Argentine Championship. He made 14 games in 2021.