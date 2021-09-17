El Salvador: Nayib Bukele Faces First Mass Protest Against Authoritarian Escalation in El Salvador: Bukele Faces First Mass Protest and Accuses International Community of Funding Opposition | International

More information

The marriage is over. This Wednesday, two years after the beginning of the government, thousands of people took to the streets of San Salvador to shout “enough” to Nayib Bukele, a president whom polls continue to place at the top and with a high popularity. But despite the favorable numbers, the president is now facing the most significant act of repudiation against his administration. Between 5,000 and 8,000 people staged the most massive demonstration since Bukele came to power in 2019. In addition to the number of people on the streets, the leader was defeated in two environments in which he usually does not find rivals: the street and social networks .

The president reacted with angry statements and accused the international community of being behind the protests, financing them and supporting alleged violent acts which, however, did not take place. In front of diplomats from the main countries and visibly tense, Bukele accused foreign countries of supporting the protesters who took to the streets “to fight against a dictatorship that doesn’t exist”. “To countries that don’t like what’s happening in El Salvador, please wait,” he said.

The call for the demonstration has become a trend on social media since the day before and ended the silence after six months of controversial reforms that provoked rejection at home and abroad; from the United States, which compared the Salvadoran president to the Venezuelan Hugo Chávez, to the United Nations, which called for respect for the independence of the judiciary.

This September 15, El Salvador should have celebrated the 200th anniversary of its independence. Everything was prepared for a party of white and blue flags, anthems and fireworks, but the most urgent reality imposed itself on the protocol speeches and broke the presidential narrative. Popular fatigue eventually led civilians to set fire to the bitcoin box in the center of the capital, a few meters from the National Palace, symbol of the power that imposed the cryptocurrency as the official currency.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of San Salvador.

In addition to the number of protesters, Wednesday’s events mark the first major protest against 40-year-old Bukele, who continues to maintain popularity levels above 80%. The decision to impose bitcoin, however, has much less support: close to 53%, according to the Central American University (UCA).

“Bitcoin was the last straw, but we see several months of destruction of democracy,” said Betsi Gaviria, 49. She and her friend Letícia Guala, 58, wear a T-shirt with a huge ‘B’ crossed by a red stripe as a sign of rejection of the cryptocurrency. “We reject re-election and stand against the dictatorship, but when they put their hands in our pockets, people act. They are waking up,” they said, as they walked near Cuscatlán Park.

In recent times, the president has replaced the Constitutional Chamber with magistrates of his choice, dismissed judges over 60 years old, dismissed the attorney general, is promoting a constitutional reform that allows his re-election and, in addition, has seen a pact of his management with violent gangs, a measure taken behind the scenes to pacify the country. Finally, Bukele imposed a new currency and announced his intention to double the size of the army. And all in four months. “Bukele follows the same script as Chávez, but in record time,” denounced José Manuel Vivanco, director of the organization Human Rights Watch. Less sophisticated, but more explicit, one man summed up his discontent with a handwritten phrase addressed to the leader: “El Salvador is not your farm”.

The demonstration moved along Avenida Juan Pablo Segundo in San Salvador.

El Salvador is a country of less than seven million inhabitants, unaccustomed to street protests. Among the elderly, there was the feeling of living a protest from another time, when, in the nineties, the country ended the civil war that left 75,000 dead and a huge polarization that prevented both sides from walking together. Now, the march has brought together different sectors, such as students, feminists, trade unionists and supporters of the FLMN and Arena parties, the two traditional parties swept off the map by Bukele in the February elections, in which he won a majority in Congress.

A psychology student, who declined to be identified, said that “the combination of such different people is what made this protest a success.” “People have grown tired of a populist and fear they will lose their savings or their pensions because they will be paid in bitcoin,” he explained. The 22-year-old is carrying a banner in his hand that says “Bukele, here are all those you block on Twitter”. “Why don’t I want to give my name? Because I don’t know what reprisals he’s going to do. We are experiencing the militarization of the country and the implementation of systems of fear and control. We have already seen how they arrested Mario Gómez and there is fear that the hunt will continue,” he said, referring to a young computer systems specialist who was arrested two weeks ago after criticizing the arrival of bitcoin on television. “I’m surprised at the number of people, but many are fed up with corruption and everything is more expensive,” said a 50-year-old woman, who was carrying a poster with the phrase “no to dictatorship”. “Now they’re going to say we’re 3%, but people are waking up,” he said, surprised.

This Wednesday’s demonstration added fear to a new ingredient. Some seemingly minor details reveal the atmosphere: most respondents chose not to name and many others marched with their faces covered in a mask, sunglasses and cap for fear of photographs. Some summons asked protesters to wear umbrellas to avoid being recorded by drones.

Some protesters called for the release of former FMLN government officials who were arrested and accused of acts of corruption.

Except for the burning of the bitcoin box, the protest went off without incident, despite unidentified groups dressed in black and with baseball bats milling around the place. At around 1 pm (16 hours in Brasília), in the intense Central American heat, the demonstration ended in Morazán Square. In recent years, the place has been filled twice: the first was during the canonization of Monsignor Romero; the second during Bukele’s crushing victory in 2019. Those who now don’t want to see the president even painted gold were surprised to see it crammed for the third time.

