English Astro polemics and nails: ‘Messi, Neymar and Mbappé make PSG weaker’ | International

Former English striker Michael Owen argued that the trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé only weakens the PSG team. The statement came after the surprising draw of the French against Brugge, in the Champions League.

Speaking to BT Sport, Owen assured that the Gallic team is “weaker”. “As much as we can praise this team assembled by PSG, with these strikers – and by the way, they are all phenomenal players individually – the three together make the team weaker. I feel like hiring someone like Donnarumma or Sergio Ramos gives them more chances of winning than hiring someone like Messi,” he said.

Michael Owen also took the opportunity to praise the English teams. “I think Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are far superior. I really can’t understand why PSG is singled out as one of the favorites to win the Champions League,” he said.

At least in the first game together, Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé had little harmony. With the stars lacking ideal rapport, it was up to Ander Herrera to score for PSG after a good assist from Mbappé. Vanaken, however, evened the score for Brugge and the score was 1-1.