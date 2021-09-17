Espaço Itaú de Cinema closes theaters and announces emphasis on digital

O Itaú Cinema Space, the company responsible for several theaters around Brazil, announced a restructuring with theater closures and greater emphasis on activities focused on the digital exhibition of films. In an extensive statement published in the Twitter, the company announced the end of activities at the units present in Curitiba, Porto Alegre and Salvador. See below.

According to the statement, the rooms maintained by Itaú nthe cities of São Paulo (located on Rua Augusta, Shopping Frei Caneca and Shopping Bourbon), Rio de Janeiro and Brasília “continue in operation defending and strengthening what we most believe in: the unique experience provided by movie theaters”. With the restructuring, the company says it will intensify efforts in the service of streaming Itaú Cultural Play.

The communiqué ends with a message aimed at the public in cities that will no longer house Espaço Itaú de Cinema units: “Our sincere thanks to the moviegoers of Curitiba, Porto Alegre and Salvador, who always attended our theaters with assiduity and dedication, and helped us to make these cinemas much more than leisure spaces, but also spaces for meetings, debates and learning”.