Ex de Edmundo reports threat of death during pregnancy and parental abandonment: ‘He publicly rejected him’

Cristiane Mortágua, ex of Edmundo and mother of Alexandre Mortágua, the footballer’s eldest son, revealed strong statements about life before and after the birth of her son with the former player. On a social network, she tells that she was threatened with death when she was pregnant with Alexandre, and details the consequences of the Edmundo’s parental abandonment.

– I was abused, with subtlety, at home, I could have had the end of Eliza Samudio (ex of goalkeeper Bruno, who was killed in 2010) because a ‘fish’ took the pains of the father and threatened me with death still bellyed, no is it Mr. Pedro? I don’t believe it and I’m almost sure that the child’s father wouldn’t give a command like that, he, oddly enough, has a good heart, just can’t touch his pocket – said Cristina, about Edmundo.

In the text, she vents about Edmundo’s rejection of going public. Cristina states that “the media did not have the mercy of preserving a pregnant woman and a child in her belly”.

– How much guilt I carried having to raise a child alone. Normal for many women, but for a woman who had a child by a football idol who publicly rejected him… And the media didn’t have the mercy to preserve a pregnant woman and a child in her womb. There is no greater pain. I woke up and went to sleep to fill that boy with love, because I didn’t have any in childhood – he completed.

Recently, Edmundo and Alexandre Mortágua made up. It’s been almost ten years without speaking. In the pandemic, the son of the former player had to sell jars of jelly to support himself. In April, on Edmundo’s birthday, the two returned to celebrate after years apart.