Exclusive: Anitta reminisces about 2014 meme with Rihanna and gives details of conversation with the singer in after of MET Gala: “She started laughing”; watch

Want more proof that she’s won in life? The year was 2014 when Anitta, a young singer in the beginning of her career, went after a photo with one of her biggest inspirations: Rihanna. The star was in Brazil during the World Cup, in July, at the invitation of a beer brand, and found our “Girl From Rio” at the hotel.

The much desired selfie ended up becoming a meme and a reason for jokes on social networks. All because, in the record, Rihanna seemed to be “snubbing” the Brazilian. Cut to the early morning of September 14, 2021, after party of the MET Gala, organized by Riri herself. And guess who one of the guests was? Herself! Anira! The world turns, and sometimes even flips over! haha ha

In an exclusive interview with Hugo Gloss, the carioca gave some details of Rihanna’s party – which was not the only one visited by our star that night – and revealed a wonderful conversation she had with the Caribbean. Anitta said that she didn’t meet her professional colleague at the MET ball, only at the after celebration.

“We talked later. I said to her: ‘Girl, who has seen me, who has seen me. Me chasing you like a fan and now I’m here’. Then she: ‘You don’t exist’. Her makeup artist, he also makeup me and ended up becoming a very good friend of mine. When I went to talk to her, I told him: ‘Look, I met her going after her like a fan, camera in hand, asking for a photo’“, recalled the Brazilian.

And as good “more than friends, friends”, the two had fun with the whole situation. “She started to laugh. She said: ‘That’s right’. I said: ‘Now, girl, here, VMA, I don’t know what, MET Gala’. Then she laughed, it was funny. It’s pretty crazy all this and I’m not ashamed of any of it. I just feel happy, it’s like living a dream“he noted.

Anitta said, however, that she tries to keep herself full in these moments. “I also try to be like ‘it’s alright!’. I say: ‘Hi, guys. It’s OK? All right’. I’m not going to mess with anyone’s life, I stay very quiet here, right in mine. And there’s a lot going on in the head too, right?! My God! There are things I can’t even talk about, I’ll tell you off later, like, some stories. My God!“, shot the singer. OMG! Gossips die from halfway gossip!

Riri’s after wasn’t the only one that had the presence of our “Girl From Rio”: “I went straight to after parties, everyone. There was a lot of after, I went to four different ones… There was one that was secret, that no one knew about. I went to a secret there“, she let go. “But now it’s over, we can know“joked Gloss. “No, you can not! Baby, I want to guarantee my invitation next year, ok?“, she replied, laughing. Wrong isn’t it, right?! Hahahaha

“So, I don’t know, I didn’t see, I don’t know who it was, I don’t know what they did… I don’t know anything. I went to several, there was one by Balenciaga, there was one that was METGala’s own after, the official after, there was Riri’s, which was amazing too, there was this other one there…“, reported the malandra.

Meeting other celebrities

During MET, we also had an amazing meeting between Anitta, J Balvin and Maluma, all of whom we have known for a long time. “It was very funny. Well, J Balvin is my brother forever, right? Maluma, we always talk too. I felt like ‘Dona Flor and her two husbands’, how crazy! J Balvin is my brother, poor thing, I’m kidding. But I loved them, I love them, right? It was great to have a Latin presence, acting. From singers, I think we were the only Latinos“, said the artist.

“I think there was Camila Cabello too“, observed the journalist about the singer who was born in Cojímar, Cuba. The two Latinas are also friends. “Love it too much. She is wonderful, she is everything, we are always talking, we are always together. I’m always dancing to her songs, always supporting her, for me she’s more than a singer. For me she’s an amazing personality, you know? She has a way of being wonderful. Oh, she is amazing! I love it, I love it too much. She is a cutie!“, melted Anitta. This friendship is everything! On a quick count, this event could have already yielded four silly feats, huh?! It doesn’t hurt to dream! Hahaha