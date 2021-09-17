Exclusive: Anitta reveals all about meeting Kim Kardashian at the MET Gala and reviews “ugly food” from the event, which went viral; watch!

“Girl from Rio” went far… After hectic days among the biggest stars in the world, Anitta revealed incredible behind-the-scenes details of the “MET Gala 2021”. In an exclusive interview with Hugo Gloss, the singer told about her meeting with Kim Kardashian during the traditional ball, and opened the game about the event’s food, which gave people talk.

Whoever attended this year’s “MET” was certainly surprised by Kim’s little look – who walked around hooded from head to toe. According to Anitta, they met inside. “I saw it, I saw it! We spoke there. I had met her before”, said the Brazilian. And for those who were curious if the muse Kardashian took off her “mask” after the red carpet, the singer also gave us the answer: “Oh, you took it, right? Inside, of course. To eat, to talk to people…”.

Another subject that went viral on the web was the food served to distinguished guests at the event. Many found the dishes ugly, especially after Keke Palmer published a photo of the delicacies. But Anitta not only tasted, but approved the “MET Gala” menu. “I ate. I didn’t think it was bad. It was vegan, I thought it was pretty good. I ate everything, including. I thought it was pretty good. But it’s all very chic, right, guys? It’s chic”, she replied.

After playing at the guests’ after parties, Anitta admitted that she took the opportunity to eat a hamburger – even because she received a surprise from the fast food brand she is working with. “I went straight to afters parties. And then yes, at the end of it all, Burger King had already prepared a whole snack in my hotel”, said Anitta, who launched a new branded sandwich abroad.

Speaking of the parties after the event, the star assumed that he really enjoyed the best part of the night. “I went straight to afters parties, everyone. There was a lot of after, I went to four different ones”, said Anitta. “There was one that was secret, that nobody knew. I went to several, there was one by Balenciaga, there was one that was the MET Gala after itself, the official after, there was Riri’s (Rihanna), which was amazing too, there was this other one there…”, delivered.

According to the brunette, the parties were beyond fun, not only because of the luxury, but also because of the presence of friends from the industry, such as Latinos J Balvin and Maluma. “It was very funny. Well, J Balvin is my brother forever, right? Maluma, we always talk too. I felt like ‘Dona Flor and her two husbands’”, joked. “But I loved, I loved, I love them, right? It was great to have a Latin presence, acting. We were, from singers, I think we were the only Latin singers”, detailed Anitta, also remembering Camila Cabello.

Anitta also didn’t hide how special the event itself was for her. “When I arrived at the MET Gala, everyone I passed and someone introduced me to, [dizia]: ‘Oh, it’s Anitta’ or say ‘Oh, I saw you yesterday!’, ‘Wow, I saw you yesterday at the VMA!'”, reported. Your reaction to so much recognition? “Me [só pensava]: ‘AAAAH'”, confessed the muse, laughing.

The mighty one was also recognized for her musical work. “Some people who hadn’t heard “Girl from Rio” yet, few people told me: ‘Wow, I didn’t know this song was yours’, ‘Wow, I heard your song and loved it’, and I don’t know what… I was super happy. Many results!”, celebrated Anitta. She won and knows it, right?

Watch the full interview below: