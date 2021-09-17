Facebook knows Instagram is toxic to young people, especially girls – 16/09/2021

Facebook knows that Instagram, the social network that belongs to the company headed by Mark Zuckerberg, is harmful to the mental health of teenagers. The revelation was made by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, which had access to analyzes conducted by Instagram that say that the images in the feed mainly affect younger people. Girls are the most harmed.

In a results presentation made on Facebook’s internal messaging group, it turns out that 32% of girls say that when they feel bad about their bodies, Instagram makes them worse. “Instagram comparisons can change the way young women see and describe themselves,” the article concludes.

In a 2019 presentation, the tone is similar: “we have worsened the problems with the body image for one in three teenage girls”.

Other slides taken by the report admit the impact of Instagram on the increase of anxiety and depression. More than 40% of social network users are people aged 22 or under.

Discourse inconsistency

In public demonstrations, Facebook says exactly the opposite: that Instagram does well in its role of bringing people together.

“The research we’ve seen already says that using social apps to connect with others can have mental health benefits,” Facebook chief executive Zuckerberg said at a US Congressional hearing in March of this year.

Back in May, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, told the press that the research he had seen suggested that the effects of the social network on young people’s well-being were “very small”.

That’s not what the data from the company’s own surveys say, according to the WSJ newspaper. The studies analyzed by the report were done by Facebook employees from areas such as marketing, product development and data science.

The findings even show that the problem is something specific to Instagram, and not social networks as a whole.

Furthermore, it is unreasonable to assume that this did not reach Zuckeberg and Mosseri: several company executives had access to this material, the newspaper says, and it was even quoted in a presentation made directly to Facebook’s chief executive last year.

How Instagram Affects Mental Health

The survey results presented by The Wall Street Journal help to understand what effects Instagram can have on the self-esteem of people who use it. The main issue seems to be what Facebook calls “social comparison,” a phenomenon in which you assess your own worth in relation to the appearance, wealth and success of others.

“Social comparison is worse on Instagram,” says the 2020 study, which finds it more harmful than competing apps TikTok and Snapchat. While TikTok is more based on on-camera performance and Snapchat on fun filters that “keep the focus on the face”, Instagram is tied directly to body and lifestyle images.

The tendency to share only good times, the pressure to look perfect and the fact that it’s an addictive product can cause teenagers to develop eating disorders, an unhealthy body image and even depression, according to internal research. “Aspects of Instagram exacerbate each other to create a perfect storm,” says the text accompanying the results.

what does facebook say

After the article was published, Karina Newton, Instagram’s head of public policy, posted a response on the social network’s official blog. He said the company is “researching ways” to prevent app users from spending too much time looking at “certain types of posts”, implying that it is referring to content that could lead to social comparison.

“We’re exploring ways to get them to look at other topics if they keep looking over and over again at that kind of content,” Newton continues, in which Newton says he is “cautiously optimistic” about turning Instagram into something that “inspires and uplifts” his people. users.

The executive also says that conducting internal research shows “our commitment to understanding difficult and complex problems that young people can face”.