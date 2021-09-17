Farm 13: Bil Araújo criticizes the production of “No Limite” and points out the reason for leaving the program; TV Globo rebate

This year alone, Arcrebiano Araújo is in his third reality show. At dawn this Thursday (16), the newest pawn in “A Fazenda 13”, by Record TV, opened the game and pointed out the reason why he left “No Limite” on TV Globo. According to UOL, in a conversation with Erasmo Viana and Aline Mineiro, Bil made a series of criticisms of the production of the global reality show. Even today, the station rebutted the allegations.

According to Bil, he would have been prohibited from giving details about his departure. And added: “You know that reality show that everyone loses weight? I caught urine infection there. It was pretty heavy“. In the chat, the worker reported that the health problem was so strong that he was taken to a local Basic Health Unit to receive medical care. WL!

But the infection continued and the antibiotic did not resolve, so he would have been “guided” to leave in the next vote. In “No Limite”, participants vote among themselves to decide who will be the next to leave the program. The criticism fired by Bil would be motivated by Globo not having shown the whole story to the public: “It would be nicer for them to show the doctors attending. But they didn’t show anything, I was tagged for giving up. If they had shown everything… But the guys don’t know”.

Also according to UOL, Espírito Santo signaled that he thinks the R$500,000 premium is low, considering all the challenges established by the program. “We were a test, right? We were guinea pigs. next year they [Globo] will change a lot, but this award will continue”, he vented. Aline and Erasmo agreed with the claims. “Here compared to there, you are in a spa”, said the ex-panicat.

At the time of the elimination, the “No Limite” issue showed Bil asking his teammates to vote for him, claiming that “his energy couldn’t hurt the rest of the team.” The members of the “Calango” team were not happy, but they accepted the request of the ex-BBB and he ended up being the most voted.

Continues after Advertising

Globe manifests

Sought out by columnist Leo Dias, from the newspaper Metrópoles, TV Globo sent a note denying the accusations. “There was no guidance on any decision in the competition, nor any prohibition on talking about the matter”, says the statement. The journalist even tried to confirm whether Bil had really become ill, to which the station replied only that “all participants had medical care available when needed”.

According to Dias, Globo has as a rule not to make public information about the health status of participants in realities. Behind the scenes, they understand that health is part of everyone’s privacy and it is up to them to decide whether or not to share such information with the public.